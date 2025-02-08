Kai Cenat Confirms Kanye West Stream Is Canceled After Twitter Rant

Kai Cenat and Kanye West have had one of the more bizarre professional dynamics. The streamer and rapper have interacted multiple times, but every attempt Cenat has made to get West on his stream has failed. It seemed as though the curse would be broken at the top of 2025. Kai Cenat informed his viewers that contact had been made with the controversial artist. He was even ready to travel to Japan to make a live stream happen. Then, Kanye West went on the most controversial Twitter of, possibly, all time. And it was canceled.

Kai Cenat informed his fans that the Kanye West stream was not happening on February 7. "I'm gonna go ahead and address the elephant in the room," the streamer told his fans. "I seen the tweets, bro. I don't know what's going on." Cenat stated that he was just as shocked by Kanye West's tweets as the rest of the world. "I don't know, bro. It's crazy." The announcement comes as a major blow to fans who wanted to see the two celebrities link up. Kai Cenat claimed that he was set to go live with Ye as recently as the end of January.

Read More: Kai Cenat Checks Elliott Wilson At Grammys Over Past Nicki Minaj Beef

Kai Cenat Canceled After Reading West's Tweets

"He's a very good, motherf*cking dude," Cenat said on January 29. "I think he'll be open to the stream." The streamer then said that he was almost certain a link up was going to occur after fans in the comment section voiced their skepticism. "If I had to say a percentage," Kai Cenat said. "It's at like probably 90%. We been talking almost every day." Obviously, the streamer could not have accounted for the torrent of controversial posts that Kanye West made starting February 6. The rapper topped any controversy that came before, and managed to offend virtually everyone with his posts.