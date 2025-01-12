Kai Cenat Claims Kanye West Invited Him To Japan: "We Went From Beef To Friends"

Will Ye and Kai make it happen?

It seems like Kanye West and Kai Cenat are squashing their beef very quickly, as they continue to try to work something out for a collaboration. For those unaware, Kai had expressed mostly jesting frustration with Ye for sending him oversized merch, but the Chicago artist took this as a straight-up attack and then blasted the streamer, which resulted in some petty online back-and-forths. Now, though, it looks like the duo fully buried the hatchet and is trying to coordinate a meet-up or some sort of event. According to the Bronx native, he now received an official invite to spend some time with the Yeezy mogul in Japan, where it seems like he's currently living.

"I got a text from Ye," Kai Cenat told his chat about Kanye West. "Ye said he's in Japan and he said I got to pull up, bruh... Ye said he in Japan. And I got to pull up. He literally invited me to Japan. We went from beefing to being friends, bruh. [...] 'Stream IRL?' I'm not gon' lie, bro. I might have to go back to Japan, chat! Do I make a Japan return?"

Kai Cenat Claims Kanye West Invited Him To Japan

Of course, that's not the only recent "crossover" between Kanye West and Kai Cenat that made fans raise their eyebrows, whether with excitement or with confusion. The former recently posted an Instagram Story that featured a horse in the latter's room (from one of his Twitch livestreams) wearing a large piece of merch from his upcoming Bully solo album. Kai even spoke with Ye's manager over the phone, so it seems like they're trying their best to set a stream up or some other form of link-up.

Meanwhile, some Kai Cenat fans who are more critical of Kanye West are looking at this with a bit more skepticism. After all, he continues to engage in a lot of controversy, whether that's his teased A.I.-assisted projects or more pressing political firestorms. Either way, it should make for a huge moment nonetheless if these two link up, and no matter what that collaboration looks like, it would be a full-circle moment that would draw in huge numbers.