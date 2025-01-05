Kanye West Might Link Up With Kai Cenat Soon After Ye's Manger Tries To Set Up A Stream

They were supposed to talk over the phone last night, but it looks like that didn't work out.

Over the past few days, it seems like a hatchet burial between Kanye West and Kai Cenat has been slowly but surely building up. Moreover, during Kai's Twitch livestream last night (Saturday, January 4), he had a phone call with Ye's manager and revealed that the Chicago artist reached out to squash their beef. During this conversation with the manager, they talked about setting a joint stream up and maybe hopping on a phone call later that night, although it looks like that didn't pan out. Either way, this could be huge for both stars, as the crossover between the livestreaming world and hip-hop seems to grow more and more relevant and resonant with each passing week.

For those unaware, Kai Cenat and Kanye West previously clashed when the latter sent the former oversized Yeezy merch, which he wasn't too pleased with. Ye responded with his usual social media rants, and they eventually settled things with a new set of clothing that actually fit Kai this time around. Now, it seems like they're ready to fully put that behind them, although the Yeezy mogul's volatility and elusive nature means that we can't get our hopes up too much.

Kanye West & Kai Cenat Are Cooking Something Up

Also, this could all just be a rollout strategy for Kanye West's next album Bully, which he already made Kai Cenat a part of. He took to his Instagram Story recently to post a picture of a horse that Kai had in his room during a stream. It shows the horse right in the middle of the room, wearing a large black flag (or oversized T-shirt, perhaps?) that displays the album's title. Cenat took this in stride, even if it was a very odd thing to learn about.

Meanwhile, considering Kanye West's many controversies, a lot of people predict that this hypothetical Kai Cenat livestream would result in disaster. But we'll never know unless it actually happens, so we'll see if they actually lock something in for Bully. Regardless of all the context around this possible link-up, odds are that it would yield some truly viral moments and interesting developments. We'll see if Ye joins the Twitch world...

