Kanye West Makes Nice With Kai Cenat By Sending Him Yeezy Pants That Actually Fit

Kanye West and Kai Cenat had been in a bit of a feud recently. Overall, it all centered around Ye's Yeezy clothing and the pair of pants Cenat received on stream a few months ago. Although he got the pants he wanted, they did not fit particularly well. Instead, Cenat was unable to wear them, and he could not help but roast Kanye for it. West subsequently sent Cenat a DM where he made the claim that Cenat was being paid off by Adidas to say bad things about his clothing.

Recently, while speaking to Justin Laboy, Ye straight up said that Cenat was some sort of industry plant. Cenat did not take too kindly to these comments, and he gave Ye a piece of his mind. Now, it seems as though the two have officially let bygones be bygones. In the video down below, you can see that Cenat was gifted a brand-new pair of Yeezy pants. In fact, the pants actually fit him quite well. Throughout the clip, Cenat showed gratitude towards Ye. Clearly, he was actually happy with the pants and how they ultimately came together.

Kanye West With A Nice Gesture

This was a very obvious peace offering from Ye, who was not making himself look very good by calling Cenat an industry plant. Kanye has been known to be impulsive and a bit defensive, so you can't blame him too much for all of this. Having said that, we are glad to see that the two are on their way to being on good terms.

Let us know what you think of this gesture from Kanye West, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this could eventually lead to a collab from Ye and Kai in the future? How do you think that would go down on stream?

