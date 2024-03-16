Kanye West Blasts Kai Cenat In Instagram DMS Over His Free "VULTURES" Merch

After speaking on his relationship with Adin Ross, Ye is entering the circle of another, even more massive streamer: Kai Cenat. But unfortunately for both, it seems like things got off on the wrong foot in a way that might not resolve easily. Moreover, the Chicago artist and his team apparently sent the Bronx native a pack of free VULTURES merchandise, which he was very grateful for and appreciative of. However, he did point out that the sweatpants that they sent him were too large, albeit in quite the animated way. Then, it seems like, the "BURN" MC was not happy at all with this assessment.

"Don't make no jokes about my clothes," Ye wrote to Kai Cenat in an Instagram DM that he then shared on his IG Story. "When you ain't saying nothing about what adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse. You controlled. Don't play with me." "wtf I do ?" Kai responded, and the response he got was the clip of him complaining about the size of the pants. "The sweats didn't fit would you like to hop on a call to explain? I reacted to your verse btw," the 22-year-old responded. "I ain't hopping no calls," the Yeezy mogul clapped back. "You ain't say nothing about adidas. But you making jokes about my s**t after these people tried to destroy and I'm pulling up out the dirt."

Ye Disses Kai Cenat

"I hear you bro but ain't no jokes was being said when I first opened up that package I showed love instantly," Kai Cenat replied. "All I did was try on the sweats and it didn't fit. No jokes made. I immediately asked for a new pair." "So you ain't do nothing wrong?" Ye asked him. "So I felt this way for no reason?" "YES," Cenat responded bluntly. "F**k you n***a," the VULTURES 2 artist remarked. "You was told to diss my s**t. You a pawn." "Keep it family friendly no cursing," the Twitch giant responded. "The pants Don't Fit YE. You think someone told me something ? I'll prove you wrong. AHHHH FUCK ADIDASS AHHHHH."

Kai Speaks With Ye's Manager John Monopoly

Then, Kai Cenat got a call from Ye's manager, John Monopoly. They basically got to know each other a little bit, with Monopoly advocating for a peaceful resolution to this where they can understand each other and offering to be in New York ASAP to meet the streamer personally. While the young social media star was hesitant to meet so quickly, he did reciprocate the sentiment and remark that he will reflect the same energy that they give him. If you want to see his full reaction to all of this (and these messages in real time), check it out here. For more on Ye and Kai Cenat, stick around on HNHH.

