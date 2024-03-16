Kanye West Blasts Kai Cenat In Instagram DMS Over His Free "VULTURES" Merch

Ye wasn't happy with Kai publicly complaining that he got his pants too big, even though the streamer appreciated the free merch.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

After speaking on his relationship with Adin Ross, Ye is entering the circle of another, even more massive streamer: Kai Cenat. But unfortunately for both, it seems like things got off on the wrong foot in a way that might not resolve easily. Moreover, the Chicago artist and his team apparently sent the Bronx native a pack of free VULTURES merchandise, which he was very grateful for and appreciative of. However, he did point out that the sweatpants that they sent him were too large, albeit in quite the animated way. Then, it seems like, the "BURN" MC was not happy at all with this assessment.

"Don't make no jokes about my clothes," Ye wrote to Kai Cenat in an Instagram DM that he then shared on his IG Story. "When you ain't saying nothing about what adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse. You controlled. Don't play with me." "wtf I do ?" Kai responded, and the response he got was the clip of him complaining about the size of the pants. "The sweats didn't fit would you like to hop on a call to explain? I reacted to your verse btw," the 22-year-old responded. "I ain't hopping no calls," the Yeezy mogul clapped back. "You ain't say nothing about adidas. But you making jokes about my s**t after these people tried to destroy and I'm pulling up out the dirt."

Read More: Rubi Rose Poses In Kanye West “WET” T-Shirt

Ye Disses Kai Cenat

"I hear you bro but ain't no jokes was being said when I first opened up that package I showed love instantly," Kai Cenat replied. "All I did was try on the sweats and it didn't fit. No jokes made. I immediately asked for a new pair." "So you ain't do nothing wrong?" Ye asked him. "So I felt this way for no reason?" "YES," Cenat responded bluntly. "F**k you n***a," the VULTURES 2 artist remarked. "You was told to diss my s**t. You a pawn." "Keep it family friendly no cursing," the Twitch giant responded. "The pants Don't Fit YE. You think someone told me something ? I'll prove you wrong. AHHHH FUCK ADIDASS AHHHHH."

Kai Speaks With Ye's Manager John Monopoly

Then, Kai Cenat got a call from Ye's manager, John Monopoly. They basically got to know each other a little bit, with Monopoly advocating for a peaceful resolution to this where they can understand each other and offering to be in New York ASAP to meet the streamer personally. While the young social media star was hesitant to meet so quickly, he did reciprocate the sentiment and remark that he will reflect the same energy that they give him. If you want to see his full reaction to all of this (and these messages in real time), check it out here. For more on Ye and Kai Cenat, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Kai Cenat And Druski Accused Of Colorism For Comments About Fellow Stream Guest

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
The 2023 Streamy Awards - ShowMusicKai Cenat Responds To Elliot Wilson's Nicki Minaj Stream Criticism, Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God's Praise
Kai Cenat Adin Ross Rap Stream Hip Hop NewsMusicHow Adin Ross & Kai Cenat Are Making Hip-Hop Streams A Hot Debate
Rubi Rose Kai Cenat Celebrity All Star Game NBA Hip Hop NewsMusicRubi Rose Asks Kai Cenat To Drop 30 For Her In NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, He Responds
TwitchCon 2022 San DiegoMusicKai Cenat Trolls Rubi Rose With Temu Birkin Bag