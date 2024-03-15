Kanye West Shares "Vultures 2" Release Date With Baby Keem, But It Was Actually A Fan Page

Kanye West is certainly no stranger to delays, but his latest broken promise has fans more anxious than ever to hear his new album. Back in January, Ye announced the release dates of all three volumes of his joint project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. The first volume dropped only a day late. Of course, this left listeners hopeful that the others would arrive mostly on time.

Clearly, that hasn't been the case. Vultures 2 was previously expected to drop on March 8, per Ye's aforementioned schedule, but fans have yet to hear it. On the bright side, he seems to have confirmed the new release date in some recent DMs with one of his collaborators, Baby Keem. Unfortunately, however, he wasn't actually speaking with Baby Keem at all.

Kanye West Says Vultures 2 Arrives May 3

In screenshots of the DMs, Ye answers a Baby Keem fan page's request for the release date. "We in the lab now with it. Gonna release in May. May 3rd," he wrote. "When can we go in," Ye also asked, "Should we do Praise God 2mrw." By the looks of things, Ye thought he was chatting with the real Baby Keem. While it's certainly an unconventional way to reveal a release date, fans are thrilled nonetheless to finally have their questions answered.

It's also pretty far out from when the album was originally expected, which will undoubtedly leave some listeners disappointed. After all, the Chicago MC just told supporters that there are only some "final tweaks" to be made before Vultures 2 is complete. This got them thinking it would arrive in no time. Either way, fans aren't exactly surprised, and will be grateful to hear it at all. What do you think of Kanye West accidentally sharing the release date of Vultures 2 with a Baby Keem fan? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

