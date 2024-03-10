Kanye West Might Not Drop "VULTURES" 2 On Streaming Amid "Final Tweaks"

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have yet to drop VULTURES 2 as promised, but now there's a new pipeline of info that the first installment didn't have. Moreover, a Twitter (now X) account by the name of @yefanatics has apparently been in contact with the Chicago artist and his team, and through this account, he's been able to provide updates on the project. In some of the most recent message screenshots posted on social media by the fan page, the "BURN" MC said that he and Ty will play both VULTURES 1 and 2 at their Phoenix listening event tonight (March 10), plus what seems to be another track called "Slide," presumably for the final part of the trilogy.

Furthermore, Ye had a pretty interesting question to ask @yefanatics (and by extension, the fans) about his and Ty Dolla Sign's next two VULTURES albums. "Was talking with the team about how to release the next album," he apparently wrote via direct message. "Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music. We sell albums on Yeezy.com. I got 20 million Instagram followers. When 5% of my followers buy an album. That's 1 million albums sold. That's 300k more than the biggest album last year. We sold 1 million items on Yeezy.com on Super Bowl Sunday so we know it's possible. How do you feel about us not streaming and only selling the album digitally."

With this in mind, it's at least great to see that James Blake's recent statements on the music industry have really resonated. The English creative brought up a lot of great points in terms of artist exploitation, the adverse effects of a streaming-dominated economy on artistry, algorithmic engagement like TikTok being a hindrance to creativity, and much more. While Ye has his own legal, distribution, and politically sensitive reasons to see pushback from streaming platforms, it doesn't change the fact that the issues with streaming apply across all artists, for the most part. Perhaps VULTURES 2 will join the likes of Willie Nelson as some of the first huge and prominent musical moments against streaming.

Meanwhile, we know that this is history repeating itself, because Donda 2 only released via the Yeezy Stem Player. But VULTURES 1 is still seeing a lot of streaming success, so maybe that's another reason for them to switch things up for this one. After all, it seems like casuals won't stop playing "CARNIVAL" anytime soon, and the next installment can focus more on the core fans. For more news and the latest updates on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign, keep checking in with HNHH.

