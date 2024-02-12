Kanye West Reveals Yeezy Earnings Following DIY Super Bowl Ad

Kanye West is having a huge weekend for many reasons. Firstly, he just dropped off his new album Vultures. Overall, this is a project that fans have been waiting on for a long time. However, he finally delivered 16 tracks alongside Ty Dolla $ign. Now, fans are digesting the music and giving it some love. There are also those out there who dislike the project and think it is entirely too dull to care about. That said, Ye seems to be streaming well right now, and in his mind, that is all that matters.

Secondly, he dropped a Yeezy ad during the Super Bowl. As we reported, it was a pretty basic ad as far as the Super Bowl is concerned. It last all of 30 seconds and it consisted of Ye speaking into his phone in the back of a car. However, it seems like the commercial had its intended effect. In the Instagram post below, Ye posted about his end-of-day sales on the Yeezy.com website. He had just under 295K orders and made a whopping $19 million. Moreover, Vultures found itself as the number one streamed album in 100 countries.

Kanye West Is Winning

These are all huge numbers for Ye, who has certainly polarized everyone over the past couple of years or so. Overall, his controversies have been extremely difficult to watch. He has said hurtful things and has undone a lot of good faith. It's hard to believe he has earned any of that good faith back. That said, he has a cult-like fanbase who will do anything he says, buy anything he promotes, and listen to anything he creates. These fans don't really believe in anything, except for Kanye himself.

