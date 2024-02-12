Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Chris Brown Are Taking No Prisoners On Epic "BEG FORGIVENESS"

After a weekend with Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's collaboration tape VULTURES 1, fans are lukewarm on it. Some say it is an outstanding record, while others do not like how Ye comes across on some of the tracks. One thing that people seem to be collectively agreeing on is the quality of the production. It certainly helps when you have so many creative geniuses coming together like JPEGMAFIA and London On Da Track, for example. They have excellent contributions to "BEG FORGIVENESS."

It is one of the few serious moments on the LP, and this may be the strongest of that bunch. When Kanye drops introspective and minimal tracks, they almost always seem to hit differently. If you do not believe us, go listen to ones like "FML," "Say You Will," or "Come to Life." Those are just a handful of examples that show him at his best. Ye's verse on "BEG FORGIVENESS" is quite touching as he hopes that his children will live amazing lives. Additionally, he talks about his own mortality and that he is comfortable with what he accomplised if he were to perish.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Reacts To Usher & Alicia Keys' Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show Embrace

Listen To "BEG FORGIVENESS" By Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Chris Brown

As for Ty and Breezy, they both dig deep and bring emotional performances. Brown delivers expertly written choruses, refrains, and pre-choruses. Ty finishes things up, belting out raspy and powerful lines like, "Say you wanna make amends before I go / Now you wanna put your heart on the line." Both R&B talents are feeling resentful and it will send chills down your spine. For ultimate the crescendo, the instrumental feels tribal, epic, and cold in all the right ways. The chants of "beg forgiveness" are haunting but beautiful as well. If you are looking for track to pick from this album, try this one out.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song from Vultures 1, "BEG FORGIVENESS," by Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Chris Brown? Is this the best track from the album, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance and why? What is your overall opinion on the album right now and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, and Vultures 1. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't let your moment pass you by

Had to go in my whole life

A hundred percent covered in ice

Put down your phone, cut off the lights

Lights, cut off the lights, covered in ice

And if I go tonight, know that I lived a lovely life

Read More: Drake Takes A Victory Lap After Winning Super Bowl Bet, Fans Call Him "Zesty" For It