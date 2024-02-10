Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Enlist Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Chaotic, Rage-Inducing "Fuk Sumn"

Vultures 1, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's highly-awaited team record are finally out. When you go into any Yeezy project, expect a big budget and tons of collaborators. This could wind up being one of his most expensive releases, especially because there are three volumes, sampling, etc. One track that had to have cost a pretty penny is "Fuk Sumn."

Not only does it recruit the ultimate ragers, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, but there are also eight producers. Kanye is among Timbaland, JPEGMAFIA, Hubi, SHDØW, VEYIS, Digital Nas, and Chrishan. When you have a ton of creative minds on one song, it could lead to disaster. For "Fuk Sumn," it is the total opposite, thankfully.

Read More: Latto "Belly" Reference In "Sunday Service" Music Video Debated By Fans

Listen To "Fuk Sumn" By Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, & Playboi Carti

The previous versions of "Fuk Sumn" had Quavo and Playboi Carti on them. But with Ye, we know the first draft is rarely the final copy. Not long before Vultures 1 dropped, Travis was added into the mix. While it would have been cool to hear Quavo on this raunchy and wild party banger, Scott fits right at home on this one. He goes old La Flame in the best way possible. The beat switches help distract you from the fairly boring lyrics. However, "Fuk Sumn" is not about penmanship, it is about having fun and it certainly delivers on that front.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song from Vultures 1, "Fuk Sumn," by Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti? Is this the best track from the album, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Vultures 1. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Block the number, and that shit started with three some (Ooh)

Me not the threesome, we 'bout to have a mean one (Ooh)

I'm tryna f*** somethin' right now (Woo)

Brown skin, but you know I had her creamin' (Ooh)

Janet Jackson by the way I had her screamin' (Ooh)

She hit the group chat, said "That n**** had me feining" (Ah)

Read More: Kanye West Finally Drops "Vultures"... But There's A Sad Catch For Spotify Users: Fans React