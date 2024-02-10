Kanye West Finally Drops "Vultures 1," But There's A Sad Catch For Spotify Users: Fans React

Well, it finally happened. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, after months of teases, cancellations, listening parties, and antics, have finally released their first collab album Vultures... on Apple Music. Yes, that's right: if you're a Spotify or YouTube listener first and foremost, or other streaming services, you still don't have the album. That's been a big point of confusion on social media, presumably due to sample clearance issues or specific issues with the streaming platform from a tech or front office standpoint. Nevertheless, the album is technically out, and while people have their theories as to how and why this came out in this way, folks are just happy to have it in their hands.

Furthermore, Vultures 1 released with sixteen tracks and is 55 minutes long. It includes many of the tracks that Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign played for their listening parties, one of which took place last night (Friday, February 9). You've probably heard some of them on social media already or caught some interesting bar about them: "Carnival," "Fuk Sumn," "Beg Forgiveness," "Back to Me," and more. As is typical for a Yeezy release, he and Ty didn't list any features on the album, but sleuths started to piece it together.

Kanye West's Vultures 1 With Ty Dolla Sign Finally Drops

Apparently (since a Spotify user wrote this article), the final feature list comprises of India Love, North West, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo (twice), YG, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Bump J, and Rich The Kid. However, some other interesting details about Vultures 1 are starting to emerge and be noticed by fans, as well. For example, Ty is nowhere to be found on the album cover, but Ye's wife Bianca is on there instead. See more fan reactions down below.

Also, the Chicago artist's debut album The College Dropout dropped on February 10, exactly two decades ago, in 2004. This release apparently has two more volumes on the way, plus a solo Ye album. While it doesn't aim to clean up past controversies, it does try to forge a path forward from them and finally give fans what they wanted to hear. If you got the chance to listen to it, drop your thoughts in the comments section below and peep the tracklist, too. As always, for more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, come back to HNHH.

