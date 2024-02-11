kanye
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" Back On Spotify After Sample IssuesThe Donna Summer-sampling cut was removed due to clearance issues, and the odd cover art on it now suggests it's still struggling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersRick Ross Praises Kanye West's "Revolutionary" Yeezy 2s At Sneaker EventAs a pretty big sneaker fan himself, the Maybach Music Group mogul has a lot of flowers for his "Devil In A New Dress" partner's designs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearBianca Censori Joins Kanye West At Milan Fashion Week With Risque OutfitWell, maybe it's not completely new, because just like with countless other fits, the Yeezy architect raised eyebrows with her style.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Apple Music Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano, Fans Think It's A HackWhoever this tech-savvy fan was, they made a pretty funny meme moment for those caught up in the Fantano/Ye drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Kanye West Fumbled On "Vultures" Despite Other PraisesOn the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," he shared his thoughts on the album's overall quality... excluding Ye.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKanye West Restocks YZY GAP Collab Items For $20 EachAfter the Chicago creative spoke years ago of trying to bring down his prices, it seems like he found the solution... but at what cost?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West's "Vultures" Hits Massive Earnings Milestone Despite Being An Independent ReleaseYe and Ty Dolla’s independent release could earn them more money in the long run than some of their biggest albums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign React Meekly To "Vultures" Going Number OneThis is Ty's first-ever number one album, whereas this marks the Chicago rapper's eleventh project atop the Billboard 200.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersKanye West Remixes Donald Trump Sneaker Reveal With "CARNIVAL"It seems like Ye deleted this shortly after, and if this is actually true and not an edited clip, it looks like he doesn't see Trump as competition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Announces "Vultures" Listening Party In ParisHere we go again...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"Vultures" First Week Sales Projections Increase Amid Distribution DramaWe can't call whether or not the album will be on streaming in the foreseeable future, but we do know that so many folks tuned in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"Vultures": A History Of Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign CollaborationsKanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collab album has dropped but we're looking at some of their past collab songs. By Paul Barnes
- MusicElon Musk Has Cheeky Answer For Kanye West's Rocket Ship TweetFor some reason, the tech tycoon also tagged Nicki Minaj, but as he was quick to remind us, starships are meant to fly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign "Do It" With YG & Nipsey Hussle On "Vultures" Cut: StreamThis is definitely one of the most fun cuts on this collaborative album, giving it a unique West Coast flair amid the tracklist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Enjoys "Vultures 1" Success, Reaches Massive Streaming AccoladeWhile most of the hype around this collab album surrounds his partner Kanye West, let's not forget that he's the true glue of "Vultures."By Gabriel Bras Nevares