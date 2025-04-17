Lil Wayne Is Completely Clueless About Kanye West & Jay-Z's "Watch The Throne"

Lil Wayne recently sat down with Rolling Stone's Andre Gee for a blunt and expansive cover story, which held a lot of compelling reflections and surprising statements. For one, he admitted he refused to watch this year's Super Bowl after many fans clamored he should replace Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show headliner. But other moments of the interview were straight-up shockers.

At one point of their evening together, Andre Gee referenced the Kanye West and Jay-Z collaborative album Watch The Throne from 2011. Lil Wayne did not hide his confusion. "What's that?" he asked. "Kanye and Jay-Z's album," Gee responded. "They did an album?" Weezy replied.

Then, his entourage played him some tracks off the record so he could remember, and Gee writes that "Otis" in particular threw him for a loop. However, the New Orleans legend did recognize "N***as In Paris" and "No Church In The Wild." Many fans found this whole situation ironic given how Lil Wayne is often forgetful or just in his own world when it comes to his catalog and other hip-hop moves in his orbit.

Did Kanye West & Jay-Z Diss Lil Wayne?

However, other fans theorized Tunechi is just trolling here. After all, many people believe Kanye West and Jay-Z actually dissed him on Watch The Throne, specifically in these lines from "H-A-M." "You got baby money," Hov rapped on the cut. "Talking about baby money? I got your baby money / Kidnap your b***h, get that 'how much you love your lady' money," Lil Wayne allegedly responded on Tha Carter IV's "It's Good."

The Roc Nation mogul clapped back on 2013's "La Familia," although this rift had nothing to do with Lil Wayne at the end of the day. Jay-Z probably meant to diss Birdman, and didn't see the F. Baby flip as anything disrespectful. In fact, Jay and Wayne are solid, and this decade-plus-old back-and-forth certainly has new context after the latter's issues with Baby.