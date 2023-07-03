Lil Yachty says that DaBaby outperformed JAY-Z on Kanye West’s track, “Jail,” off of Donda. While JAY is featured on the original version of the song, DaBaby adds a verse in “Jail pt 2,” which comes later in the album’s tracklist. Yachty discussed both verses during an appearance on the A Safe Place podcast.

“Something I’ve wanted to talk about for a long time is the song ‘Jail’ from Kanye West,” Lil Yachty told MitchGoneMad. “In my personal opinion, I think DaBaby had a better verse.”

From there, Yachty admitted that the comments could land him in hot water with fans. “I know the conversation of Jay-Z versus DaBaby is ins*ne, but I honestly think his verse was better… I feel that’s gonna get me a lot of heat anyway. Maybe not as heated as the whole Biggie situation I dealt with in 2016,” he said. Check out his appearance on A Safe Place below.

Yachty was referencing a time when he labeled The Notorious B.I.G. as “overrated.” He ended up receiving so much backlash at the time that he eventually walked back his comments. Appearing on Ebro’s Beats 1 show, he said: “I feel like I owe an apology. I didn’t think before I spoke on that topic. I know now how important and just how serious it is to some people. I didn’t want people thinking that I was disrespecting him because it wasn’t a disrespect thing.”

Kanye West’s “Jail” went on to win Best Rap Song at the 64th Grammy Awards while Donda as a whole took home nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. In addition to DaBaby, “Jail pt 2” also features vocals from Marilyn Manson.

