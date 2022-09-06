donda
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures 1" ReviewKanye West switches gears with the help on Ty Dolla $ign on “Vultures 1." Together, they deliver a fun and brash body of work that sounds more focused than anything else Kanye’s released since “TLOP.”By Aron A.
- MusicRhymefest Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper & Songwriter Worth?Explore the dynamic career of Rhymefest, from Grammy-winning songwriter to impactful activist, through his art and advocacy.By Rain Adams
- MusicKanye West Announces Plans To Build His Own CityThe city is reportedly supposed to be a massive and built somewhere in the Middle East. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMichael Rapaport Calls Kanye West A "Fat Pile Of Sh*t" And Says Donda Would Be "Embarrassed" Of HimRapaport has been a vocal defender of Israel and the Jewish community.By Ben Mock
- MusicKayCyy Talks Gesaffelstein Collab Album, Working On Kanye West's "Donda," And Growing As An ArtistHNHH got to speak with KayCyy about his latest project and his plans for the future.By Alexander Cole
- MusicReplica Of Kanye West's Childhood Home From "Donda" Concerts Up For AuctionThe 900-square-foot model goes on sale in September.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Yachty Says DaBaby Had A Better Verse Than JAY-Z On Kanye West’s “Jail"Lil Yachty says DaBaby outperformed JAY-Z on Kanye West's "Jail."By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Threatens To Remove Jay-Z From "Donda" In Leaked Documentary ClipThis seems to be why Kanye replaced Jay-Z with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on "Jail" at his Chicago listening party.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West "DONDA" Documentary Leaks OnlineKanye is not going to be happy. By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Works With Playboi Carti In Leaked "Donda" Documentary FootageThe footage shows Kanye and Carti working on "Junya."By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentKanye West Albums, RankedFrom the iconic 'The College Dropout' to the chaotic 'Donda' rollout, we're ranking Kanye West albums from worst to best.By Caleb Hardy
- MusicKanye West Defaults In "Donda" Sample Lawsuit From Boogie Down ProductionsAfter failing to respond to the lawsuit, Ye now faces unspecified repercussions for failing to clear a sample on his track "Life of the Party."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Brings Out Kanye West At Rolling Loud NYC 2022The DONDA collaborators blessed the crowd with a special performance. By hnhh
- Pop CultureKanye West Says Adidas "Don't Want No Smoke" In Heated IG PostThe DONDA star continued his war on Adidas with another vicious Instagram post. By hnhh