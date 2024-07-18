Kanye West Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “Donda” Tracks

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 10, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 10: Kanye West is seen on January 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Ye is being accused of "blatant theft."

Kanye West has been wrapped up in his fair share of legal trouble as of late. Now, he's been hit with yet another lawsuit. This time, he's being accused of copyright infringement by Artist Revenue Advocates. The suit alleges that Ye used DJ Khalil and three other artists' work without paying them or getting permission and that he partook in "blatant theft."

According to AllHipHop, DJ Khalil worked with Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, and Josh Mease to create a track in 2018. It was later included in a “composer pack” for interested buyers. It was used on Ye's Donda songs "Hurricane" and "Moon," though he allegedly didn't have permission.

Kanye West Accused Of "Blatant Theft"

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

“The West Defendants did, at various times, seek the Artists’ permission to include the Work in ‘Hurricane.' No permission was granted,” the lawsuit reads. “In an act of blatant brazenness, Defendants even credited the Artists as songwriters and producers on both ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Moon,’” it continues. “Of course, given that Defendants knew they did not have permission to use the Work. The fact that they credit the Artists as songwriters and producers is effectively an admission of copyright infringement.”

“West’s unlawful use of the Work follows an unfortunate pattern and practice of taking other artists’ music without their permission,” the lawsuit adds. “Other instances of willful infringement by West include unauthorized use of music from Ozzy Osbourne and Donna Summer. West’s history of deliberate use of the music of others stands in stark contrast with his position as a supposed champion of artists’ rights." The plaintiff is seeking undisclosed damages. What do you think of Kanye West getting hit with yet another lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

