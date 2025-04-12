Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Drops In Full-Family Sizing

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is finally set to release, turning a legendary 1999 salesman sample into a retail reality. This long-awaited colorway flips the script on the original “Infrared,” offering a bold new look while staying rooted in Jordan history. For the first time ever, it will drop in full family sizing, making it more accessible to longtime fans and new collectors alike. First introduced in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 helped Michael Jordan capture his first NBA championship. Its blend of performance and design, highlighted by visible Air units, lace locks, and a Porsche-inspired heel tab, made it one of the most memorable models in the lineup.

The “Reverse Infrared” taps into that legacy while delivering something fresh. Based on the photos provided, this version comes dressed in sleek black suede with bright infrared accents. Reflective detailing on the tongue and a translucent sole complete the look. Nike Air branding on the heel ties it back to its roots. After more than 20 years of hype, this long-lost colorway finally gets its moment on the main stage. With full family sizing confirmed, it's shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest Jordan releases.

