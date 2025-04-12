Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Drops In Full-Family Sizing

BY Ben Atkinson 153 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 6 Reverse Infrared brings a rare 1999 sample to life in bold fashion, here’s what to expect when it finally drops.

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is finally set to release, turning a legendary 1999 salesman sample into a retail reality. This long-awaited colorway flips the script on the original “Infrared,” offering a bold new look while staying rooted in Jordan history. For the first time ever, it will drop in full family sizing, making it more accessible to longtime fans and new collectors alike. First introduced in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 helped Michael Jordan capture his first NBA championship. Its blend of performance and design, highlighted by visible Air units, lace locks, and a Porsche-inspired heel tab, made it one of the most memorable models in the lineup.

The “Reverse Infrared” taps into that legacy while delivering something fresh. Based on the photos provided, this version comes dressed in sleek black suede with bright infrared accents. Reflective detailing on the tongue and a translucent sole complete the look. Nike Air branding on the heel ties it back to its roots. After more than 20 years of hype, this long-lost colorway finally gets its moment on the main stage. With full family sizing confirmed, it's shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest Jordan releases.

Read More: The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns In Style This June

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Release Date

This Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black suede upper paired with striking infrared accents on the midsole, heel tab, and lace lock. Also, a translucent icy sole completes the look underneath. Nike Air branding on the back reinforces its OG roots. The tongue includes reflective detailing, while the overall blocking mirrors the unreleased 1999 sample. Overall, it’s a bold update of a classic with historical significance baked into every detail.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released in February of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. The pair revives a rare salesman sample that never hit shelves. With fresh images surfacing, excitement around the release is already building.

Read More: Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” Receives An Official Release Date

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Brand Brings The Heat With Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” 5.2K
air-jordan-6-premio-bin-23-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” Colorway Looks Sharp And Exclusive 9.5K
Air-Jordan-6-OG-Infrared-2026-2 Sneakers The Air Jordan 6 OG "Infrared" Returns For Its 35th Anniversary 780
air-jordan-6-og-infrared-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 6 OG “Infrared” Pulled From 2026 Lineup 741