The Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" is making headlines ahead of its release during All Star Weekend 2026. Known for its iconic design and ties to Michael Jordan's first NBA title, the Air Jordan 6 continues to be a fan favorite.

This upcoming "Reverse Infrared" edition reimagines a classic colorway with bold updates while keeping the spirit of the original alive. This release sticks close to Jordan Brand tradition by offering full family sizing, ensuring everyone can grab a pair.

It's a smart move from Nike, as the Air Jordan 6 remains a staple in both performance basketball and streetwear culture. The "Reverse Infrared" colorway flips the script by using a black base accented with striking hits of infrared throughout the midsole, heel, and branding. This creates a high-contrast look that feels both familiar and refreshing.

The silhouette debuted in 1991 and played a pivotal role in Michael Jordan's journey to his first championship. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette was loaded with performance tech for its time, including visible Air cushioning and a supportive neoprene tongue. Today, it's seen as both a court classic and a lifestyle icon.

Detailed images show the bold Nike Air branding on the heel and translucent outsole, adding to the sneaker's vintage-meets-modern vibe.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Release Date

The Air Jordan 6 Reverse Infrared features a black nubuck upper with vibrant infrared accents on the midsole, heel tab, and lace lock. The Nike Air logo returns prominently in infrared on the heel, bringing nostalgic energy.

Perforated side panels and a sculpted ankle collar deliver a sleek silhouette, while the icy translucent outsole adds modern flair. The sneaker also includes visible Air cushioning in the heel, providing comfort and a nod to its performance roots.

Every detail feels intentional, balancing classic Jordan DNA with bold updates. The color blocking flips the iconic Infrared look, offering a striking alternative for fans.