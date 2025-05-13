Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" Shines In New Detailed Photos

awake-ny-x-air-jordan-5-arctic-pink-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 Arctic Pink gets new detailed photos, giving a closer look at the vibrant design ahead of its release.

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" continues to turn heads as new detailed images emerge online. The collaborative effort between Jordan Brand and Angelo Baque's Awake NY brings bold colors and energetic branding to one of the most iconic basketball silhouettes ever created.

With a vibrant pink upper and sharp red details, the sneaker captures both streetwear edge and court heritage. Since debuting in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 has stood as a symbol of flight and flair, famously worn by Michael Jordan during one of his most electrifying seasons.

The model introduced the now-famous reflective tongue, icy outsole, and fighter jet-inspired midsole teeth, pushing sneaker design forward. Awake NY's version respects that legacy while adding its own distinct NYC attitude.

Collaborations have always been a part of Jordan Brand's DNA, serving as a bridge between sport, fashion, and culture. The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 embodies that spirit, blending archival elements with fresh energy. The combination of soft pink leather, visible mesh netting, and bold Awake NY branding makes for a loud yet refined statement.

The provided photos highlight these details from every angle, offering a clear look at the craftsmanship and storytelling behind this anticipated release.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” Release Date

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" features premium pink tumbled leather across the upper. Red accents light up the sock liner, tongue branding, and shark teeth on the midsole. A large 'A' logo is cut into the mesh netting on the sides.

Classic '23' embroidery appears on the heel, joined by Awake NY and Nike Air branding. The translucent outsole features custom graphics underneath, tying the theme together. This design celebrates Jordan heritage with bold streetwear energy. Every detail pops thanks to the bright color blocking and mix of textures.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” will be released on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

