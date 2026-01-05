A$AP Rocky has kept fans on their toes throughout the rollout of DON'T BE DUMB, his now impending fourth studio album. Delays, keeping details hush hush, and an overall apparent lack of urgency had many checked out. We can only imagine the sheer anger believers were feeling after the music video for the tape's lead single was seemingly canceled.

If you tried to tune into the "Punk Rocky" music video on the Harlem native's YouTube channel at 2 p.m. everything looked normal. But after a few moments and a chant of "Shut the f*ck up, everything went black.

If you had thought your computer or phone crapped out, you weren't feeling vindicated in the slightest either. Clicking on the video again did nothing but produce a message that had to have been crushing. "This video has been removed by the uploader," the PSA said.

But it seems this was all a bit of a marketing tactic, as everyone was ultimately punked (pun intended). The visual for "Punk Rocky" is actually available for your viewing pleasure and the wait was honestly worth it.

It captures your attention right off the bat with a storyline that follows A$AP Rocky and Stranger Things star Winona Ryder. On the track, he sings about wanting to find a real love, a role that Ryder plays here.

Despite her being with some Hulk Hogan-looking dude, the MC catches her eye. It all leads to some run-ins with the police and a prison escape with Rocky putting on a show that captivates Ryder. At one point, they even dance with one another.

A$AP Rocky Drops Don't Be Dumb Soon

All of this ultimately lands Rocky back in police custody. But after being taken away from Ryder again, he decides to seemingly blow himself up in the back of the police car.

It's wacky, but it follows the themes and message of the song really well. Fans are praising the work in the comments, and it's got people even more ready for Don't Be Dumb.

"Same Vibe like Sundress, Love it," one YouTube commenter writes referring to his pop crossover hit back in 2018. "one thing Rocky has always been consistent with is separating himself from the other rappers out there. got another great album on our hands," predicts another.