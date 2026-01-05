A$AP Rocky Dances With Winona Ryder In Wacky Visual For "Punk Rocky"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot_5-1-2026_15467_www.youtube.com
Image via A$AP Rocky on YouTube
Many fans were left totally bamboozled and upset after A$AP Rocky seemingly deleted his video for "Punk Rocky," but it's here, don't worry.

A$AP Rocky has kept fans on their toes throughout the rollout of DON'T BE DUMB, his now impending fourth studio album. Delays, keeping details hush hush, and an overall apparent lack of urgency had many checked out. We can only imagine the sheer anger believers were feeling after the music video for the tape's lead single was seemingly canceled.

If you tried to tune into the "Punk Rocky" music video on the Harlem native's YouTube channel at 2 p.m. everything looked normal. But after a few moments and a chant of "Shut the f*ck up, everything went black.

If you had thought your computer or phone crapped out, you weren't feeling vindicated in the slightest either. Clicking on the video again did nothing but produce a message that had to have been crushing. "This video has been removed by the uploader," the PSA said.

But it seems this was all a bit of a marketing tactic, as everyone was ultimately punked (pun intended). The visual for "Punk Rocky" is actually available for your viewing pleasure and the wait was honestly worth it.

It captures your attention right off the bat with a storyline that follows A$AP Rocky and Stranger Things star Winona Ryder. On the track, he sings about wanting to find a real love, a role that Ryder plays here.

Despite her being with some Hulk Hogan-looking dude, the MC catches her eye. It all leads to some run-ins with the police and a prison escape with Rocky putting on a show that captivates Ryder. At one point, they even dance with one another.

Read More: Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris' Relationship Timeline

A$AP Rocky Drops Don't Be Dumb Soon

All of this ultimately lands Rocky back in police custody. But after being taken away from Ryder again, he decides to seemingly blow himself up in the back of the police car.

It's wacky, but it follows the themes and message of the song really well. Fans are praising the work in the comments, and it's got people even more ready for Don't Be Dumb.

"Same Vibe like Sundress, Love it," one YouTube commenter writes referring to his pop crossover hit back in 2018. "one thing Rocky has always been consistent with is separating himself from the other rappers out there. got another great album on our hands," predicts another.

Speaking of which, the album drops next Friday, January 16. It will contain 17 tracks.

Read More: 50 Cent Uses Nicolás Maduro's Arrest To Troll Diddy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0