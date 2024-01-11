new music video
- SongsSteelo Brim & VIC MENSA Pair Up Again For "N**** Dreams"Steelo and VIC are coasting effortlessly over a punchy drum-filled beat. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMidwxst Is Moving On From A Toxic Lover On "Mistakes" With 9livesThe South Carolina bred multi-hyphenate is back following his excellent debut LP. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDDG Is "Going To The Top" On His Latest SingleIs this any improvement from his last single? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Shares BTS Photos With Sexyy Red & SZA From "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Shoot"Thanks to the girls for trusting me," Drake writes.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsMIKE & Tony Seltzer Provide Their Take On Early 2000's "R&B"The underground NY MC mocks and pays homage to the R&B sound 20 years ago. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBrent Faiyaz's Music Video Teaser Featuring Lupita Nyong'o Is Filled With Sexual Tension, Leaving Fans StunnedThe visuals for "WY@" drop on Valentine's Day. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Unleash Apocalyptic Visual For "Vultures"The visual features Lil Durk and Bump J.By Alexander Cole
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Spits Violent Bars On New Single "F*** N****s"There is no slowing down YB. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Gets Fiery Again On New Single "We shot him in his head huh": StreamIt's another YouTube-only release for the Baton Rouge spitter, complete with a music video, but that doesn't make it hit any less hard.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFabolous Shades Mystery Opp On IG Before Dropping "Calling You Up" FreestyleGiven this one-two punch when it comes to the rapper's movement, fans are scrolling through this new track to find more beef hints.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYNW Melly, YNW BSlime, & Ynw4L Tell A Thug's Love Story On "772 Love, Pt. 3 (Your Love)"This is his first single since 2022, as Melly is still in his lengthy court battle. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Murders The Beat On "BNYX Da Reaper"NBA recycles Quavo and BNYX's "Who Wit Me" from "Rocket Power." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Yachty's Lyrical Ability Progresses Further On "A COLD SUNDAY"Lil Boat is off to another strong start two years in a row. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosLil Yachty & Chief Keef In "Say Ya Grace" Music Video From Lyrical Lemonade: WatchWith cameos from Denzel Curry, Big Sean, and G Herbo, Sosa, Boat, and Cole Bennet made a simple but effective treatment for this heater.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosTravis Scott Brings A Twisted Tale About Two Loves To Life In Visuals For "I KNOW ?"Scott recruits models Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSexyy Red And Neco Heartaway Drop New Visuals For Collab "City Girl"It is interesting to hear Sexyy before she blew up. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Tjay "Told Ya" He Would Make It One Day On New SingleIt is your typical fare from Tjay. By Zachary Horvath
- Music Videos21 Savage Takes Us Back To His Hometown Roots In "Redrum" Music Video21's "redrum" is a major highlight. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKali Uchis Announces Baby With Don Toliver On New Single & Music Video, "Tu Corazon Es Mio / Diosa": StreamAhead of her new album "Orquideas," which drops tomorrow, January 12, the Colombian singer dropped some amazing news in her life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares