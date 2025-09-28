Fourfive Distorts His World On New Single "Pantry"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Fourfive Pantry Stream Fourfive Pantry Stream
Fourfive is generating underground buzz these days for his muddy, explosive, and corrosive approach to rage music.

Fourfive hails from New York City, but his distorted approach to rage music – or more than usual, anyway – has resonated universally with a lot of audiences. As his latest bit of proof for this, he just dropped the new single and music video "Pantry," which showcases why he's a hot underground name these days.

Most importantly, the melodic elements of this production have so many filters through them that it sounds like acid bursting out of a vat. Synth tones, persistent hi-hats, a muddy snare, and hazy background vocals all melt together to make for a pretty engrossing and overwhelming instrumental approach. Pair that with simple flows and rhyme schemes, and you have a raw cut that electrifies more than it compels.

Furthermore, this follows Fourfive's previous "Nobu Trick" single from back in May, which was a little more melodically distinct and measured. Rather than individually playing with multiple melodies or synth tones on this new track, though, he chose to go for a more corrosive approach by stacking all of them on top of one another on "Pantry."

We'll see what the NYC MC does next, whether it's building on his rage experimentations or switching things up in the future. Either way, he has a lot of eyes on him in hip-hop's "underground" space, which feels more and more present in popular culture every day.

It's because of tracks like "Pantry," at the end of the day. The new sound of today is getting so many people to wild out.

Fourfive – "Pantry"

Quotable Lyrics
Tell them stop dropping that bulls**t,
It's finna make me nauseous,
Tell her can I use your head?
I want to see your conscious

