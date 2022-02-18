new release
- MixtapesMaxo Delivers His Second LP Of The Year With "Debbie's Son"This is the rapper's second release of 2023. By Zachary Horvath
- GamingNew Nintendo Switch Games (October 2023)From "Detective Pikachu Returns" to "Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1," Nintendo Switch has a stacked fall release schedule. By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesKILLY's "K3" Is A Tribute To His Late Friend SEGAKILLY includes a feature from SEGA on this EP.By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesSoulja Boy Returns With New Album "Soulja World 3"Soulja Boy has dropped his new album, "Soulja World 3."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoja Cat Has Fans Speculating On New Release With Latest Instagram PostFresh off her "purr"fect Met Gala appearance, Doja Cat might be kicking her rollout into full gear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsGrafh Links Up With Tony Yayo & Sly Pyper For New Single, "Sometimes"The Queens native dropped off his newest collaborative track on Friday (December 30).By Isaac Fontes
- SongsKid Ink Drops New Single, "Mykonos Flow"The L.A. rapper dropped off his twelfth single of the year on Friday (December 30).By Isaac Fontes
- SongsWiz Khalifa Says He's "#NeverDrinkingAgain" On His New SingleThe Taylor Gang artist has been teasing the track on social media for some time now.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesMarc E. Bassy's "Man Makes Plans" EP Arrives On DSPs In Time For ChristmasThe 12-track release was originally uploaded to SoundCloud in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNBA YoungBoy & Rich Gang Reunite For New Song, "Military"The duo return to officially release the track on streaming platforms. By Isaac Fontes
- MusicChlöe Bailey Releases A Teaser For New Song "Treat Me"Chlöe Bailey announced her next single, "Treat Me."By Jordan Schenkman
- NewsHodgy Shapeshifts On "People Change"Hodgy is undoubtedly in his own lane.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsCJ Fly Taps Into His Inner Self In "The PhaRaOh'S Return"Yet another solid showing from the Pro Era professional.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsAce Hood Prays For Those That Are "At War"Ace Hood is back and in a different mode.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsConway The Machine Bears His Soul On "Guilty"Quite possibly one of Conway's most open and direct verses, over a Sunday morning soulful serenade.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsT.F., Mephux, and Roc Marciano Release Bar-Heavy Collaborative Project "Blame Kansas," With A Feature From Conway The MachineTrue Hip Hop heads rejoice.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsGRIP Shoots Down Weak Rappers' Chances For Success On "Emo Stick""Don't start no sh*t, won't be no sh*t."By Taiyo Coates
- NewsRobert Glasper Continues To Keep Us Tuned In On "Black Radio III"A well-respected messenger can be a crucial piece of the message.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsCurren$y & Boldy James Cook Up Over Alchemist Production In "No Yeast"Griselda and Curren$y are a match made in heaven.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsRobin Thicke & Rapsody Recall Real Friendship On "Day One Friend"Are you a day one? Or just a debut?By Taiyo Coates