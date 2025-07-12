A$AP NAST & Destroy Lonely Craft "AMG Music" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 79 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP NAST Destroy Lonely AMG Music Stream ASAP NAST Destroy Lonely AMG Music Stream
A$AP NAST and Destroy Lonely filtered the popular rage sound through a slightly more eerie and ghostly lens on "AMG MUSIC."

A$AP NAST is continuing his comeback after dropping the "No Hammer" single to break his musical silence since 2020. With the help of Destroy Lonely, he turned the current rage landscape into a more spooky approach on the new track and music video, "AMG Music."

The reason why we make the rage comparison is because of the drum pattern and both MCs' deliveries. This collab makes a lot of sense considering the AWGE and Opium connection, and both artists do a lot to give their best energy on this cut. The deliveries are quite venomous, and the lyrics contain unsurprising but cold-blooded flexes, boasts, confrontations, and challenges.

Furthermore, the see you soon </3 artist in particular compliments NAST's more aggressive and high-pitched flows with a more weary but nonetheless menacing delivery. What's more is that the instrumental solidifies that vibe. Eerie background synths hang in the background of a rattling but hazy trap beat, and A$AP NAST and Destroy Lonely occupy the space left open like smoke.

Amid other Destroy Lonely collabs, we're looking forward to seeing what atmosphere he takes his rage sensibilities to next. In A$AP NAST's case, we're happy to hear he's back on the in-the-booth grind after some time away.

Does this mean there's an album on the way? Most likely, but we'll be patient for it. That's especially true if more killer collabs emerge before something more long-form, but there are many ways in which this could manifest. So let's see what's next on the comeback.

Read More: Hotboii Arrested For Allegedly Trespassing On School Property With Gun

A$AP NAST & Destroy Lonely – "AMG Music"

Quotable Lyrics
'Cause of all these n***as, they plotting, huh,
All of these n***as, they plotting huh,
Hit that lil' n***a with Glock, uh
Send that lil' n***a to the sky

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Is Afraid People Won't Learn From Diddy's Case

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.4K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.2K
Comments 0