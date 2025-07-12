A$AP NAST & Destroy Lonely Craft "AMG Music" On New Single

A$AP NAST is continuing his comeback after dropping the "No Hammer" single to break his musical silence since 2020. With the help of Destroy Lonely, he turned the current rage landscape into a more spooky approach on the new track and music video, "AMG Music."

The reason why we make the rage comparison is because of the drum pattern and both MCs' deliveries. This collab makes a lot of sense considering the AWGE and Opium connection, and both artists do a lot to give their best energy on this cut. The deliveries are quite venomous, and the lyrics contain unsurprising but cold-blooded flexes, boasts, confrontations, and challenges.

Furthermore, the see you soon </3 artist in particular compliments NAST's more aggressive and high-pitched flows with a more weary but nonetheless menacing delivery. What's more is that the instrumental solidifies that vibe. Eerie background synths hang in the background of a rattling but hazy trap beat, and A$AP NAST and Destroy Lonely occupy the space left open like smoke.

Amid other Destroy Lonely collabs, we're looking forward to seeing what atmosphere he takes his rage sensibilities to next. In A$AP NAST's case, we're happy to hear he's back on the in-the-booth grind after some time away.

Does this mean there's an album on the way? Most likely, but we'll be patient for it. That's especially true if more killer collabs emerge before something more long-form, but there are many ways in which this could manifest. So let's see what's next on the comeback.

