Charlamagne Tha God Is Afraid People Won't Learn From Diddy's Case

BY Cole Blake 635 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Charlamagne tha God attends the iHeartPodcast Awards at South by Southwest Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Fairmont in Austin. © Briana Sanchez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The jury in Diddy's criminal trial found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this month.

Charlamagne Tha God says he fears that fans are having the wrong takeaway from the not guilty verdict in Diddy's recent criminal trial. Discussing the reaction to the case on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, he explained that Diddy should've never put himself in a position to even face the charges in the first place. A jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this month.

"I fear people aren't going to learn a damn thing from this Diddy situation. All the conversations I'm having sound so ass-backwards. You can blame the system, we can say the feds overcharged him, we can say he was railroaded, we can say it was a shakedown... but at what point are we gonna have conversations about how he gave this system something to shake? Where's the conversations about accountability? Where's the conversations about discipline?" Charlamagne asked.

He continued: "Diddy made all this money, gave all these opportunities to people, created all these jobs, and it all burned down because of poor habits and lack of discipline. Drug use, violence towards women, sleeping with prostitutes-- you can't move like that when you are a Black man in the position of power that Diddy was in. And, I hate when people say things like, 'Well, white men get to do this all the time.' Well, guess what? We not white. We are Black and we should not want to move like corrupt white men do but nobody wants to have that conversation about accountability and discipline."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Has A Warning For All Of Diddy's Alleged Associates

Diddy Sentencing Date

Despite the not guilty verdicts on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, the jury still found Diddy guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. For those crimes, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

In court on Tuesday, Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed October 3rd as Diddy's sentencing date, despite the defense's request to move it up to September. Subramanian previously shot down Diddy's bond proposal after the verdict came in as well.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Scrutinizes Diddy’s Inner Circle Amid Indictment

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.7K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Pop Culture Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Mo'Nique's "Breakfast Club" Bashing 8.0K
Atlantic Records BET Awards 2022 After Party Music Karrine Steffans Says She Can't Be Sure Whether She Had Sex With Diddy 2.1K