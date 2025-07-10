Charlamagne Tha God says he fears that fans are having the wrong takeaway from the not guilty verdict in Diddy's recent criminal trial. Discussing the reaction to the case on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, he explained that Diddy should've never put himself in a position to even face the charges in the first place. A jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this month.

"I fear people aren't going to learn a damn thing from this Diddy situation. All the conversations I'm having sound so ass-backwards. You can blame the system, we can say the feds overcharged him, we can say he was railroaded, we can say it was a shakedown... but at what point are we gonna have conversations about how he gave this system something to shake? Where's the conversations about accountability? Where's the conversations about discipline?" Charlamagne asked.

He continued: "Diddy made all this money, gave all these opportunities to people, created all these jobs, and it all burned down because of poor habits and lack of discipline. Drug use, violence towards women, sleeping with prostitutes-- you can't move like that when you are a Black man in the position of power that Diddy was in. And, I hate when people say things like, 'Well, white men get to do this all the time.' Well, guess what? We not white. We are Black and we should not want to move like corrupt white men do but nobody wants to have that conversation about accountability and discipline."

Despite the not guilty verdicts on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, the jury still found Diddy guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. For those crimes, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.