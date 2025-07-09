Karrine Steffans Says She Can't Be Sure Whether She Had Sex With Diddy

Karrine Steffans's appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" comes after Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Karrine Steffans reflected on her past interactions with Diddy during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, this week. In doing so, she discussed whether she ever had a fling with him. Steffans began by shutting down the idea of having ever had a sexual relationship with the Bad Boy mogul, however, she changed her answer. Instead, she said: “Well, not to my knowledge. Honestly, I’m questioning a lot of things right now.”

Pressed on whether Diddy ever took advantage of her under the influence of drugs or alcohol, she alleged: “I don’t know. Given what we know now, I can’t be sure.” She says that what she can recall of Diddy was “platonic” and that he was “kind.”

The interview comes after a jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in his highly-publicized criminal trial, earlier this month. Despite beating the most serious charges, he was still found guilty on two counts of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy Sentencing Date

With the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy still faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He already has 10 months of credit in time served dating back to his arrest in 2024. Earlier this week, he appeared in court for a post-trial hearing, at which time his defense team requested a sentencing date in September, but Judge Arun Subramanian stuck with October 3rd.

Before that, Subramanian shot down Diddy's latest bond proposal, which he put forward just hours after the jury's verdict came in. “It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger,” Subramanian said at the time, per The Guardian. “At trial, the defense conceded the defendant’s violence in personal relationships, saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Ventura and Jane. This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence.”

