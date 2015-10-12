Karrine Steffans
- Pop CultureKarrine Steffans Net Worth 2024: What Is "Superhead" Worth?The compelling journey of Karrine Steffans, from authorship to advocacy, and her transformative influence beyond writing.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureElisabeth Ovesen Talks Retiring Karrine Steffans, Superhead Nicknames, And Giving Up Salacious PastThe New York Times best-selling author recently opened up about how her personal life no longer coincided with her persona's life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKarrine Steffans Recalls Dating Bow Wow & Lil Wayne While MarriedShe claims her husband was okay with the arrangement and when she'd return home after days away, he would welcome her with open arms.By Erika Marie
- GossipKarrine Steffans Details Alleged Sex Acts With Trey Songz, Michael B. Jordan, & Chris BrownShe claims she had sex with Jordan when he was 18 & alleges Songz tried to urinate on her for her birthday.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTorrei Hart & Darius McCrary Reveal Rumored RomanceAccording to an outlet, the two have been seeing each other for months.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDarius McCrary Says Bobby Brown Tried To Warn Him About Dating Karrine SteffansHe also spoke of being attracted to her mind, as well as her body.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Clowns Tony Yayo For Sucking Women's ToesKarrine "Super Head" Steffans talks about the time Tony Yayo sucked her toes in a hilarious video.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content10 Notorious Hip-Hop Side ChicksThe most notorious side chicks and groupies in hip-hop. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsKarrine Steffans Admits She Used To Be Jay Z's "Becky"Karrine Steffans writes an essay in response to Beyonce's "Lemonade" in which she recounts the short time that she served as Jay Z's "Becky." By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickLil Wayne's Ex Karrine Steffans Blasts Him For His Sex Tape PerformanceLil Wayne's former girlfriend, Karrine Steffans, goes on a lengthy Twitter rant after seeing his sex tape. By Angus Walker