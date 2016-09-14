Editor's Pick
- Original ContentWho Is Tay-K? Everything You Need To KnowWho is polarizing Twitter figure slash Youtube viral sensation Lil Tay-K?
By Jae Pascal
- MusicKodak Black Reveals Cover Art For "Painting Pictures" AlbumKodak Black is dropping his debut album on March 31.By hnhh
- Editor's PickKanye West To Remain Hospitalized Over ThanksgivingKanye West will reportedly remain hospitalized through til the weekend, at the very least.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Rumored Release DateA release date for Drake's highly anticipated "More Life" has surfaced.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's Pick21 Savage & Metro Boomin Will Possibly Release "Savage Mode 2"21 Savage and Metro Boomin have plenty more songs together, which may get a release as "Savage Mode 2."By Rose Lilah
- Editor's Pick911 Dispatcher Says Kanye West Was Experiencing "Psychiatric Emergency"Kanye West was apparently hospitalized for a "psychiatric emergency."By hnhh
- GossipDrake Trolls With Taylor Swift Instagram PostDrake does some light trolling on Instagram with young Taylor Swift.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsLil Wayne Reportedly Attempted To Prevent Anti Black Lives Matter Rant From AiringLil Wayne's camp reportedly tried to stop ABC's Nightline from airing his interview.By Rose Lilah
- MusicTravis Scott Releases "Days Before Birds" AlbumTravis Scott surprises fans with the release of a new project, "Days Before Birds."By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickChance The Rapper Takes Out Full Page Ad Asking For Grammy ConsiderationChance The Rapper took out an ad in Billboard magazine to get noticed by The Grammys.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickOfficer Who Killed Terence Crutcher Now Claims She Went Temporarily Deaf, Pleads Not GuiltyOffice Betty Shelby is now claiming she was temporarily deaf while shooting and killing Terence Crutcher.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickDrake Says He's Getting "Warmed Up," "Six Or Seven" New Songs RecordedDrake tells the crowd during his "Summer Sixteen" tour that he's recording new music.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Refusing To Give Cash Money "Tha Carter V" Masters Until They Pay HimReport: Lil Wayne has sole possession of "Tha Carter V" master recordings.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentWho Is Tay-K? Everything You Need To KnowWho is polarizing Twitter figure slash Youtube viral sensation Lil Tay-K?