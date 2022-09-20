hnhh
Post Malone Dances The Pain Away Onstage After Bruising His RibsThe "Circles" star made his return to stage after taking a nasty fall last week.
Drake Posts Romantic Message For A Special Someone: "Slide Through"The Certified Lover Boy has been sending subtle messages all week long.
Nicki Minaj Trends After Her Star-Studded Rolling Loud SetThe Queens rapper put on for her city during Friday's show.
Playboi Carti Brings Out Kanye West At Rolling Loud NYC 2022The DONDA collaborators blessed the crowd with a special performance.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: WatchCheck out the footage.
Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Seen "Kissing" In NYC: ReportA source confirmed the pair looked very much like a couple during a recent outing.
Michael Rapaport Slams Akademiks Over "Dusty" Rapper Diss, Akademiks Responds
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause SuspensionThe rapper shared his theory on the Head Coach's public affair.
Meek Mill Teases New Song With Lil Uzi Vert: ListenThe Philly rappers teamed up on a new, unreleased track.
Cardi B Opens Up About Her Appearance Change: "Everything Is Swollen""I'm retaining water all over my body."
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Tory Lanez IncidentThe North Carolina native got candid about his former relationship with the Houston Hottie.
Toosii Gets Reflective About Love On "Heartaches"The 22-year old star opened up about his mental health before releasing the track.
DaBaby Tells All On "Baby On Baby 2"North Carolina is back with the follow-up project to his 2019 debut album.
GloRilla Taps Cardi B For New Track "Tomorrow 2"The Memphis emcee and the Bronx rapper teamed up for the Macaroni Toni produced track.
Lil Baby Drops FIFA World Cup Track "The World Is Yours To Take"The ATL native's third studio album It's Only Me is set to drop on on October 14.
Trina To Receive "I Am Hip Hop" Honor At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards"When one woman wins, we all WIN."
Ime Udoka Breaks His Silence Following Cheating Scandal: " I Am Sorry" "I accept the team's decision."
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Settle "Verzuz" Lawsuit Against TrillerThe famous producers gave fans an update on their $28 million lawsuit against the video-sharing app.
Yung Bleu Shares Why He Was "Nervous" Filming Video With Nick Minaj"[I didn't know] how to move."
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Y'all Didn't Do Nothin'"The media personality continued to sound-off against hip hop veterans.
GloRilla Donates $25K To Her Former Memphis High School"I want to put more into the music program."
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics StafferRelationships with fellow staff members is considered a violation of the franchise's conduct guidelines.
Iggy Azalea Defends Her "Trash" Viral Rap: "Why Would I Care?""It's always to sh** on me."
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug""This man motivated Lil Baby."
Boosie Offers Tiffany Haddish A Job After She "Lost Everything""SIS ! YOURE A STAR."
Yung Miami Grills Latto About Her Man On "Caresha Please"
Jadakiss On Ghostwriting For Diddy: "I Really Hated It" "He had too much money."
Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel Announce "R-Rated" Joint TourThe GS9 artists are embarking on their first join tour together.
Birdman Gives Update On B.G.'s Prison SentenceThe Cash Money exec shared new details on the incarcerated rapper's prison sentence.
Ray J Accuses Kris Jenner Of Getting His Instagram Live Shut Down"You can't silence the truth."
"Bachelorette" Star DeMario Jackson Sued For Sexual Assault By Two WomenThe news comes five years after Jackson was accused of sexual misconduct on the set of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.
Ciara Debuts "Better Thangs" Cover Art With Summer WalkerThe "Level Up" singer also shared the single's release date with her Instagram followers.
Rich Homie Quan Says Travis $cott's "Mamacita" Was His Song First"Thug will tell you that."
Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Will Be Rap Free: "I'm Doing An R&B Album"The Grammy Award winner took to Twitter with an album update for her fans.
Charlamagne Tha God On Chief Keef's Influence: "[He] Didn't Influence The World"Fans noticed the Chief Keef wasn't on the Radio Hall of Famer's list of most influential rappers of all time
Mike Tyson Admits To Offering Remy Ma Cars To Date HimThe boxer joked with Fat Joe about their past antics.
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"Despite their history, it seems as though the reality star has finally given Gotti a chance.
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB""God forbid some crazy sh** [happens]."
Yella Beezy Gets Into Screaming Match With Fan: "I'm Like That"Things got heated as the Dallas native took the stage.
Cardi B Serenades Offset With Beyoncè Song: WatchThe Bronx rapper flexed her vocals while singing to her husband.