Elisabeth Ovesen AKA Superhead Divulges On Her Experiences With Diddy

Karrine Steffans breaks her silence.

The slew of allegations against Diddy amid his federal indictment continue to roll in, and the hip-hop world and beyond is reacting in shocked fashion. However, some other testimonies about his alleged behavior don't follow the exact same accusations of alleged misconduct. For example, Elisabeth Ovesen, the former video vixen and author better known as Karrine Steffans or Superhead, recently spoke to The Daily Beast about her experiences with the Bad Boy mogul. She claimed that another music executive "gifted" her to him after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez in 2001, and they allegedly met at a nightclub at around 3AM.

Furthermore, Ovesen claims that Diddy ordered his colleagues to "send [her] to [his] house." "I got the order to go to his house, and that was the first time he and I spent time," she shared. "I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive." However, the author also stated that she knew what she was getting into with Diddy and what he expected from her, so she doesn't self-identify as a victim. "You choose your pill, you take your champagne, and that’s your vibe for the night," she posited. "It’s f***ing intense. And that was kind of a scene."

Elisabeth Ovesen Speaks On Diddy

In addition, Elisabeth Ovesen recalled another party at Diddy's mansion at Star Island in Miami, describing it as feeling like The Great Gatsby. "Men in tuxedos, and topless women in angel wings, champagne and synchronized swimmers on the outside, with group sex in the bathrooms, trays of hors d’oeuvres and drug pills being passed around on the inside," Ovesen described. In the excerpt of the interview above, she doesn't offer many other details as to the serious allegations in these various legal moves.