50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson at Hudson Club NYC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Curtis “50 Cent” Jacksonattends the Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson at Hudson Club NYC on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)
50 Cent has been a long-standing and vocal opponent of Diddy's.

While many celebrities have been outspoken against the alleged crimes of Diddy, there are also plenty of people who haven't spoken out at all. However, this could be for a variety of reasons. Maybe they just don't want to comment on it publicly, maybe they were never the type to engage in online discussion, or they have other personal reasons to stay away from the topic. Still, during a recent interview with Enthusiast Report, 50 Cent posited that many celebrities are silent because they participated in Sean Combs' "freak-off" parties. As such, Fif thinks that they could be complicit in these alleged crimes.

"He did it. No, he did it," 50 Cent expressed regarding Diddy. "He did it, he did it. And I'm the only one who's been vocal about this long before it actually... But I also didn't participate. I also didn't go to those parties. So a lot of the celebrity culture that you don't hear saying anything, it's because they participated. I'm just not with all that freaky s**t. Like, all of the stuff that he's doing, I'm not into that type of stuff. I'm just a little more... Maybe you could say basic or normal."

Read More: Diddy's (Alleged) Dirty Deeds: Sinister Stories & Scandals Throughout The Years

50 Cent Explains Why He Thinks Celebrities Are Silent About Diddy

Of course, we don't need to do a ton of research to see how long 50 Cent has criticized Diddy and how much he continues to bash him. Most recently, he joked about the Bad Boy mogul starting his own baby oil line on Instagram and briefly addressed his long-standing issues with Combs in another IG post. "I been telling y’all about all this weird s**t, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. You didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!"

Meanwhile, this comes amid news that a Texas law firm will reportedly represent over 50 other alleged sexual assault victims of Diddy and his colleagues. "This group of brave individuals include both men and women," their statement partially read. "Many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking."

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Claims Mogul's Ties To Eric Adams Sparked Federal Investigation

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...