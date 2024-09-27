50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties

50 Cent has been a long-standing and vocal opponent of Diddy's.

While many celebrities have been outspoken against the alleged crimes of Diddy, there are also plenty of people who haven't spoken out at all. However, this could be for a variety of reasons. Maybe they just don't want to comment on it publicly, maybe they were never the type to engage in online discussion, or they have other personal reasons to stay away from the topic. Still, during a recent interview with Enthusiast Report, 50 Cent posited that many celebrities are silent because they participated in Sean Combs' "freak-off" parties. As such, Fif thinks that they could be complicit in these alleged crimes.

"He did it. No, he did it," 50 Cent expressed regarding Diddy. "He did it, he did it. And I'm the only one who's been vocal about this long before it actually... But I also didn't participate. I also didn't go to those parties. So a lot of the celebrity culture that you don't hear saying anything, it's because they participated. I'm just not with all that freaky s**t. Like, all of the stuff that he's doing, I'm not into that type of stuff. I'm just a little more... Maybe you could say basic or normal."

50 Cent Explains Why He Thinks Celebrities Are Silent About Diddy

Of course, we don't need to do a ton of research to see how long 50 Cent has criticized Diddy and how much he continues to bash him. Most recently, he joked about the Bad Boy mogul starting his own baby oil line on Instagram and briefly addressed his long-standing issues with Combs in another IG post. "I been telling y’all about all this weird s**t, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. You didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!"