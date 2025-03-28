Lil Durk Promises Fans He's "Coming Home Soon" In Heartfelt Message

Lil Durk's once-promising career is in danger. The rapper who many hailed as one of the biggest rap stars of the decade is currently awaiting a trial on murder-for-hire charges. Durk just dropped his latest album, Deep Thoughts, in the midst of this legal drama. The response so far has been positive, but the most revelatory post after the album's release was from Lil Durk himself. The rapper took to Instagram to provide fans with an update and to thank them for their continued support.

Durk opened his heartfelt message with a revelation. The rapper claimed that he was originally planning to delay the release of his album while he was in prison. "I wasn't gon put this out but then I remembered the streets need this," he asserted. "Not being outside with y'all when I drop is hard. But I know I will feel y'all love and energy through these walls." Lil Durk then showered fans with love and vowed to be home before fans know it. "Thank y'all for rocking with me through everything," the rapper noted. "I tell these stories so our voice is never lost. I'm coming home soon stronger than ever."

Lil Durk was the only one issuing statements following the release of Deep Thoughts. His girlfriend, India Royale, posted the album on Instagram and urged the fans to stream it. She also campaigned for Durk's release, writing "#FREEMYMAN." 21 Savage reposted the artwork for Deep Thoughts on his IG with the caption: "Free you." This is not the first time the rapper has voiced support for a fellow artist.

21 Savage boosted and helped promote the release of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, an album that Young Thug released in the midst of his trial. It didn't hurt that the rapper featured on the album cut "Wit da Racks" opposite Travis Scott and Yak Gotti. That said, 21 Savage is not on Deep Thoughts. He merely chose to show love to Lil Durk and his current situation. Durk's trial was set to begin on January 7, but has been pushed back to October 14th.