Lil Durk Promises Fans He's "Coming Home Soon" In Heartfelt Message

BY Elias Andrews 395 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Washington, DC
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Durk has dropped his new album from behind bars, but he assured fans that he's not going to be locked up forever.

Lil Durk's once-promising career is in danger. The rapper who many hailed as one of the biggest rap stars of the decade is currently awaiting a trial on murder-for-hire charges. Durk just dropped his latest album, Deep Thoughts, in the midst of this legal drama. The response so far has been positive, but the most revelatory post after the album's release was from Lil Durk himself. The rapper took to Instagram to provide fans with an update and to thank them for their continued support.

Durk opened his heartfelt message with a revelation. The rapper claimed that he was originally planning to delay the release of his album while he was in prison. "I wasn't gon put this out but then I remembered the streets need this," he asserted. "Not being outside with y'all when I drop is hard. But I know I will feel y'all love and energy through these walls." Lil Durk then showered fans with love and vowed to be home before fans know it. "Thank y'all for rocking with me through everything," the rapper noted. "I tell these stories so our voice is never lost. I'm coming home soon stronger than ever."

Read More: Lil Durk Flaunts Marriage To India Royale On New Single

Lil Durk Trial Date

Lil Durk was the only one issuing statements following the release of Deep Thoughts. His girlfriend, India Royale, posted the album on Instagram and urged the fans to stream it. She also campaigned for Durk's release, writing "#FREEMYMAN." 21 Savage reposted the artwork for Deep Thoughts on his IG with the caption: "Free you." This is not the first time the rapper has voiced support for a fellow artist.

21 Savage boosted and helped promote the release of BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, an album that Young Thug released in the midst of his trial. It didn't hurt that the rapper featured on the album cut "Wit da Racks" opposite Travis Scott and Yak Gotti. That said, 21 Savage is not on Deep Thoughts. He merely chose to show love to Lil Durk and his current situation. Durk's trial was set to begin on January 7, but has been pushed back to October 14th.

Read More: Lil Durk Shatters Record For Most RIAA Certifications Of Any Rapper In 2025

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.2K
Pandora Playback With Lil Durk Music Lil Durk Unveils Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Amidst Legal Drama 2.3K
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West 2.5K
lil-durk Songs Lil Durk And Jhene Aiko Have Electric Chemistry On "Can't Hide It" Single 6.7K