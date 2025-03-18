Lil Durk Unveils Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Amidst Legal Drama

BY Elias Andrews 295 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pandora Playback With Lil Durk
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Lil Durk attends Pandora Playback at Pandora - ATL on October 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Lil Durk has been dealing with a lot off wax, but he claims to have new music ready sooner than you'd expect.

Playboi Carti already shocked the world by dropping his long-anticipated album. Now, it seems, Lil Durk is up next. The rapper has been teasing the release of his ninth studio album, Deep Thoughts, since last year. We've gotten multiple singles dating back to September, and even a fake tracklist that went viral for its bizarre list of features. Lil Durk has also had to contend with legal issues and an arrest that could very well mark the end of his career. Through it all, however, we have gotten a proper Deep Thoughts release date.

Lil Durk confirmed that the album will be released Friday, March 28. A shockingly quick turnaround for an album that has been sitting in the oven since late 2023. Still, the anticipation is sky high. Fans have loved the majority of the buzz singles, which include "Turn Up a Notch" and "Late Checkout." Lil Durk may give the fans the memorable release they've been waiting on, but he will not be outside to enjoy it. The rapper is still locked following his October arrest on murder-for-hire charges. He offer a $3 million bond was not accepted, and his trial has been delayed.

Read More: India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West

Lil Durk Trial Start Date

Lil Durk is far from the first rapper to release new music while locked. Tory Lanez and NBA YoungBoy recently dropped projects despite their imprisoned situations. Still, Durk's success makes him a notable talking point among fans and pundits. Shortly before the release date for Deep Thoughts was released, DJ Akademiks got on stream and assured the fans something big was coming. "Drake's coming soon," he announced. "Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail." The media figure turned out to be on the right track.

Durk is still celebrated by many as a musical talent, but the rapper's recent legal troubles have also led to some viewing him as a cautionary tale. Rick Ross, for example, pointed to Durk's situation when speaking to the younger generation. "How many n**gas screamed 'Free Lil Durk' at that Rolling Loud," he asked on Instagram Live. "How many? For y'all young hustlers, y'all got to learn how to do roofing. Y'all got to learn how to lay marble floors... This is a multiple million dollar game, multiple million dollar game." Durk's trial is set to begin October 14, 2025.

Read More: Lil Durk's Father Finally Breaks Silence On His Son's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Rick Ross Lil Durk Legal Struggles Youth Avoid Crime Hip Hop News Music Rick Ross Brings Up Lil Durk's Legal Struggles While Encouraging Youth To Avoid Crime 777
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West 2.0K
Lil Durk In Concert - New York, NY Music Lil Durk Delays Release Date Of Anticipated Album "Deep Thoughts" 5.0K
DJ Akademiks Drake Lil Durk Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Delivers Exciting Updates On Drake, Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy 1277