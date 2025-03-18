Lil Durk Unveils Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Amidst Legal Drama

Playboi Carti already shocked the world by dropping his long-anticipated album. Now, it seems, Lil Durk is up next. The rapper has been teasing the release of his ninth studio album, Deep Thoughts, since last year. We've gotten multiple singles dating back to September, and even a fake tracklist that went viral for its bizarre list of features. Lil Durk has also had to contend with legal issues and an arrest that could very well mark the end of his career. Through it all, however, we have gotten a proper Deep Thoughts release date.

Lil Durk confirmed that the album will be released Friday, March 28. A shockingly quick turnaround for an album that has been sitting in the oven since late 2023. Still, the anticipation is sky high. Fans have loved the majority of the buzz singles, which include "Turn Up a Notch" and "Late Checkout." Lil Durk may give the fans the memorable release they've been waiting on, but he will not be outside to enjoy it. The rapper is still locked following his October arrest on murder-for-hire charges. He offer a $3 million bond was not accepted, and his trial has been delayed.

Lil Durk is far from the first rapper to release new music while locked. Tory Lanez and NBA YoungBoy recently dropped projects despite their imprisoned situations. Still, Durk's success makes him a notable talking point among fans and pundits. Shortly before the release date for Deep Thoughts was released, DJ Akademiks got on stream and assured the fans something big was coming. "Drake's coming soon," he announced. "Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail." The media figure turned out to be on the right track.