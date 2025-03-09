India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West

Lil Durk and India Royale allegedly got married some time ago, and while we don't know that publicly for sure, it goes to show that they always focus on themselves rather than how people perceive them. Also, it shows that they will always stick by one another no matter what, as their bond is only for them to enjoy. Sadly, they can't do that these days. "I miss my man. There's no one like him. [broken heart emoji]," she reportedly tweeted on Sunday (March 8) amid his stay in prison on murder-for-hire charges. It's been a tough road for them, but it seems like they haven't forgotten about each other and their love.

Elsewhere for Lil Durk, he recently got a phone call in prison from none other than Kanye West, who updated him on his new album Bully, the Diddy situation, and more. "I'm feeling good, just taking it a day at a time. You know, just chilling and staying focused for real," Smurk reportedly expressed. We will see just how long he has to wait and undergo this process before his case finally gets its day in court.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

For those unaware, Lil Durk's trial begins on October 14 following a few delays and work on both the defense and the prosecution's cases. Authorities accused him of ordering a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo that took the life of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab, real name Saviay'a Robinson, back in 2022. Robinson's family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Chicago MC that makes similar accusations to those included in his criminal case. We will have to wait a long time to see what happens with these allegations and legal moves.