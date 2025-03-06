Lil Durk Shows India Royale How Well He Knows Their Relationship In Pre-Recorded Interview

Lil Durk is currently dealing with a heavy alleged murder-for-hire case, but it seems like GQ recorded some content with him before all of that went down. The publication just released a video in which he and his partner India Royale take a couples quiz, and the results are just as adorable and wholesome as you'd expect. They talk about when Smurk wrote his tribute songs, when they started dating, India's social media pet peeves, and a whole lot more. Throughout it all, they laughed and joked with each other in a heartening way, especially for fans worried about this court case.

Nevertheless, this isn't the only update that fans recently got on Lil Durk and India Royale's relationship, although this GQ quiz is a much more casual and light one. According to court documents, it seems like the two married in secret a while ago. However, this filing did not specify when. This news came from DJ Akademiks, who claimed to know this for a fact when he took a look at the documents in question. Whether they tied the knot or took it steady, they are clearly there to support each other throughout it all.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

As for Lil Durk and his legal troubles, India Royale has showed up to multiple court hearings and is just as anxious about developments as the rest of us. His trial will begin on October 14 if everything goes according to the current schedule. This means that we will have to wait a long time for more information and consistent updates to emerge, even if a lot of big things could change in these months. But it will probably be a while before anything moves significantly.