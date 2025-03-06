Lil Durk Shows India Royale How Well He Knows Their Relationship In Pre-Recorded Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 482 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk India Royale Knows Relationship Pre Recorded Interview Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) India Royale and Lil Durk attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Reports from late last year suggested that Lil Durk and India Royale secretly married at some point in 2024, or perhaps even earlier.

Lil Durk is currently dealing with a heavy alleged murder-for-hire case, but it seems like GQ recorded some content with him before all of that went down. The publication just released a video in which he and his partner India Royale take a couples quiz, and the results are just as adorable and wholesome as you'd expect. They talk about when Smurk wrote his tribute songs, when they started dating, India's social media pet peeves, and a whole lot more. Throughout it all, they laughed and joked with each other in a heartening way, especially for fans worried about this court case.

Nevertheless, this isn't the only update that fans recently got on Lil Durk and India Royale's relationship, although this GQ quiz is a much more casual and light one. According to court documents, it seems like the two married in secret a while ago. However, this filing did not specify when. This news came from DJ Akademiks, who claimed to know this for a fact when he took a look at the documents in question. Whether they tied the knot or took it steady, they are clearly there to support each other throughout it all.

Read More: India Royale Spends Quality Time With Lil Durk's Kids While Their Father Is In Jail

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

As for Lil Durk and his legal troubles, India Royale has showed up to multiple court hearings and is just as anxious about developments as the rest of us. His trial will begin on October 14 if everything goes according to the current schedule. This means that we will have to wait a long time for more information and consistent updates to emerge, even if a lot of big things could change in these months. But it will probably be a while before anything moves significantly.

What's more is that the Chicago artist now has to deal with issues in civil court as well. Lil Durk received a wrongful death lawsuit from a shooting victim's family who claims he ordered the attack that took Saviay’a Robinson's life. With all this troubling news in the background, at least this GQ quiz with India Royale gives fans a breather. After a cute refresh, we can take stock of what comes next.

Read More: Lil Durk Accused Of Breaking Rules Amid Prison Stay For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1369
India Royale Lil Durk Tribute Post Murder Arrest Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Tugs At Fans' Heartstrings With New Lil Durk Tribute Post Amid Murder-For-Hire Arrest 1.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1042
BET Awards 2021 - Show Music India Royale Spends Quality Time With Lil Durk's Kids While Their Father Is In Jail 2.6K