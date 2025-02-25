Lil Durk Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit Amid Legal Fallout From Murder-For-Hire Arrest

BY Cole Blake 2.8K Views
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Durk appears to be in even more legal trouble for the alleged murder for hire attempt on Quando Rondo's life in 2022.

Lil Durk is facing a new wrongful death lawsuit from the family of Saviay’a Robinson, who was shot and killed during an attack on Quando Rondo. The filing accuses Durk of allegedly ordering a hit on the rapper back in 2022. The allegation mirrors the criminal charges that Durk is currently facing over the alleged incident.

The family's attorney, Warren Postman, said in a statement caught by AllHipHop: “The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community. We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time.” The lawsuit alleges Durk engaged in murder for hire, which led to the wrongful death. In turn, they're seeking compensation for the loss of their loved one.

Why Is Lil Durk In Jail?
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Washington, DC
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big. Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Lil Durk was orignally arrested on an alleged murder-for-hire charge back in October of last year. Prosecutors claim he ordered the hit on Quando Rondo as revenge for the killing of his friend and fellow Chicago rapper, King Von. Von was shot and killed during an altercation in Atlanta with Quando Rondo's crew in 2020.

While Lil Durk pleaded not guilty, he has been unsuccessful in getting out of jail on bail. In December, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue ruled against letting him out before trial after prosecutors argued that he's a danger to the community and a flight risk. Authorities intially arrested him near Miami International Airport. Donahue said in the ruling: “I find that there is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the safety of the community. The allegations are not that the defendant personally pulled the trigger. The allegations are that the defendant exercises a significant amount of control over others.”

