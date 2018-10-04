Murder For Hire
- TV"Sweetie Pie's'" Manager Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire In Nephew's KillingJames Norman took out a $450,000 insurance claim on his nephew before plotting his murder.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop Culture"Tiger King" Joe Exotic Re-Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic receives a new sentence from the federal judge.By Jordan Schenkman
- CrimeNelly's "Nellyville" Producer Charged In Connection To "Sweetie Pie's" Murder CaseWaiel Rebhi Yaghnam, a producer on Nelly's "Nellyville", has been indicted on fraud charges in connection to the "Welcome To Sweetie Pie's" murder case.By Aron A.
- CrimeJimmy Henchman Loses Appeal In Murder Of 50 Cent's AssociateJimmy Henchman tried to appeal his conviction for the murder of G-Unit affiliate Lodi Mack.By Aron A.
- SportsChris Johnson Accused In Gang-Related Murder-For-Hire PlotChris Johnson has been accused of paying a man to kill two individuals who allegedly shot Johnson in 2015.By Alexander Cole
- TVTrump Addresses Potential Pardon For "Tiger King" Joe ExoticDonald Trump finally acknowledges Joe Exotic during a press conference. By Aron A.
- RandomFlorida Teen Charged In Failed Murder-For-Hire Scheme To Kill Her Parents17-year-old Alyssa Michelle Hatcher was arrested for trying to kill her parents.By Aron A.
- RandomAdult Film Actress Pleads Guilty To Hiring Hitman To Kill Baby DaddyKatrina “Katie” Lynn Danforth tried to put money one her child's father's head but turns out, she hired an undercover cop.By Aron A.
- Music2Pac's 1994 Shooting: Main Culprit Accuses Stretch & Jimmy Henchman Of "Set Up" Dexter Isaac who shot 2Pac in 1994, is facing life in prison on Rikers Isle.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight Says Dr. Dre Tried To Have Him MurderedSuge Knight is being sentenced today for his manslaughter case.By Alex Zidel