Lil Durk's iCloud and Twitter have reportedly been cleared of having anything that could be used against him in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial. DJ Akademiks shared the news on social media, Tuesday, as the rapper continues to reside behind bars while awaiting trial.

Fans in the comments section had mixed reactions to the news, noting that Durk isn't out of the woods yet. "When trial come, it ain't your phone, it be your homie, though," one user wrote. Another referenced his lyrics on the 2022 track, "Federal Nightmares," adding: "Delete my iCloud if I think they really on me tho."

Police originally arrested Lil Durk in 2024, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pabb" Robinson, died during the attack. Durk has denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, prosecutors requested to keep members of the jury anonymous during the trial. In making their arguments, they alleged that some of the rapper's fans had already made threats of violence against a prosecutor and a judge ahead of the trial. They claimed that the fans did so in phone calls to a United States Magistrate Judge in the Central District of California, as well as Assistant United States Attorney Ian Yanniello. “If they get life… I’m gonna burn this motherf*cker down. Burn it to the ground… It’s not a game b*tch," one caller allegedly said, according to Complex. Another added: “Free Durk, or we gonna shoot that motherf*cker up.”

Durk's trial is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026. Earlier this year, prosecutors confirmed that they will not be seeking the death penalty against him.

In other news, Durk's longtime affiliate, THF Bayzoo, was allegedly shot and killed in Chicago, over the weekend. Several people, including 21 Savage, have posted tributes to him on social media in the days since.