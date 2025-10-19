Lil Durk Shares A Heartfelt Message From Prison On His 33rd Birthday

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1031 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Durk was arrested a year ago on murder for hire charges, and his legal battle has been tough to mitigate.

Lil Durk sadly faced a lot of hardship amid the release of his new album Deep Thoughts this year, as he has been in prison for almost a year. He faces charges of murder for hire alleging his role in the 2022 attempted murder of Quando Rondo, which took the life of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab.

Amid many updates on Durk's case, though, we have not been able to hear a whole lot from the Chicago rapper himself. However, it seems like his 33rd birthday today (Sunday, October 19) resulted in at least the release of a statement from him. In a clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Smurk seems to talk to a group of friends in a phone call from behind bars.

"My father had briefed me on what's going on," Lil Durk began his message. It's a bit hard to make out, so take the transcription with a grain of salt. "I wanted to let y'all know that I'm proud of y'all, for the sake of Allah. I love y'all. I'm doing better, man. We all got second chances and, you know, I just want to let y'all know that we with y'all one hundred percent. When I get out of here, inshallah, I'ma leave back out. I want to go over there and see y'all and be with y'all. Get y'all brothers all together. I love y'all."

Read More: The Tragic Murder Of Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Remains A Mystery After Four Years

When Is Lil Durk Getting Out Of Jail?

Given more recent accusations against Lil Durk, hearing an update directly from him is at the very least heartening. Everything else in the case is still a back and forth between both sides of the court. That's not surprising, of course, but it means that fans don't have a lot of concrete information to go off of.

Still, Lil Durk and his lawyers aren't giving up. We will see if the court ever agrees with their efforts to dismiss the case, as unlikely as this outcome seems. In any case, fans of The Voice will likely appreciate this audio clip, as it's been a very long year for them.

His trial will begin in January of next year, according to its current schedule. No bond, release date, or other consideration is in sight.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Canceled After Performing Lil Durk & Lil Baby Diss Track

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West 4.0K
Lil Durk Denied Bail Murder For Hire Case Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Bail In Murder-For-Hire Case 7.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.0K
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event Music Wallo Gives Lil Durk Advice About Forgiving Enemies In Resurfaced Clip 1.7K
Comments 0