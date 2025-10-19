Lil Durk Shares A Heartfelt Message From Prison On His 33rd Birthday

Lil Durk sadly faced a lot of hardship amid the release of his new album Deep Thoughts this year, as he has been in prison for almost a year. He faces charges of murder for hire alleging his role in the 2022 attempted murder of Quando Rondo, which took the life of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab.

Amid many updates on Durk's case, though, we have not been able to hear a whole lot from the Chicago rapper himself. However, it seems like his 33rd birthday today (Sunday, October 19) resulted in at least the release of a statement from him. In a clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Smurk seems to talk to a group of friends in a phone call from behind bars.

"My father had briefed me on what's going on," Lil Durk began his message. It's a bit hard to make out, so take the transcription with a grain of salt. "I wanted to let y'all know that I'm proud of y'all, for the sake of Allah. I love y'all. I'm doing better, man. We all got second chances and, you know, I just want to let y'all know that we with y'all one hundred percent. When I get out of here, inshallah, I'ma leave back out. I want to go over there and see y'all and be with y'all. Get y'all brothers all together. I love y'all."

When Is Lil Durk Getting Out Of Jail?

Given more recent accusations against Lil Durk, hearing an update directly from him is at the very least heartening. Everything else in the case is still a back and forth between both sides of the court. That's not surprising, of course, but it means that fans don't have a lot of concrete information to go off of.

Still, Lil Durk and his lawyers aren't giving up. We will see if the court ever agrees with their efforts to dismiss the case, as unlikely as this outcome seems. In any case, fans of The Voice will likely appreciate this audio clip, as it's been a very long year for them.