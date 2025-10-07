Last year, Lil Durk was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot, and he's been behind bars ever since. Authorities believe he allegedly advised members of his crew to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles back in 2022 to kill Quando Rondo. Quando ended up surviving a shooting at a gas station. His cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson, on the other hand, succumbed to his injuries.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Durk's legal team is fighting to get the case dismissed. In a new motion, they argue that the indictment isn't detailed enough to allow them to properly prepare for trial.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics," attorney Drew Findling writes. "When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know."

Lil Durk Trial

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Jon Durr / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt," he continues. "There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue."

A hearing on the motion is currently expected to take place on November 18.