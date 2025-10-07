Lil Durk’s Lawyers Call Out Prosecutors In New Motion To Dismiss Murder-For-Hire Case

BY Caroline Fisher 340 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Motion To Dismiss Hip Hop News
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Durk remains behind bars after being arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot back in October 2024.

Last year, Lil Durk was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot, and he's been behind bars ever since. Authorities believe he allegedly advised members of his crew to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles back in 2022 to kill Quando Rondo. Quando ended up surviving a shooting at a gas station. His cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson, on the other hand, succumbed to his injuries.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Durk's legal team is fighting to get the case dismissed. In a new motion, they argue that the indictment isn't detailed enough to allow them to properly prepare for trial.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics," attorney Drew Findling writes. "When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know."

Read More: Young Thug Offered To Pay For Brian Steel To Help Lil Durk's Case

Lil Durk Trial
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Jon Durr / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt," he continues. "There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue."

A hearing on the motion is currently expected to take place on November 18.

As for Lil Durk's trial, that was previously scheduled for August of this year. It's since been moved to January 2026. The delay reportedly came as a result of the "unusual and complex nature" of the case, the amount of evidence, the number of co-defendants, and more.

Read More: Lil Durk Fan Attacked For Yelling "Free Durk" At NBA YoungBoy Show

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Durk Trial Delayed January 2026 Murder For Hire Case Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk's Trial Delayed To January 2026 In Murder-For-Hire Case 2.9K
STARRY Brings Lil Durk To Jackson State University To Surprise And Support Students At STARRY FIZZ FEST Music Lil Durk Reportedly Hit With New Charges In Federal Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case 498
Lil Durk Trial Could Delay 2026 Complex Case Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Trial Could Face Delay Until 2026 Due To "Complex" Case 2.1K
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Music Lil Durk's Music Streams Are Up Big Following His Alleged Murder-For-Hire Arrest 992
Comments 0