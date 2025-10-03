Young Thug Offered To Pay For Brian Steel To Help Lil Durk's Case

In one of the many leaked jail calls Young Thug faced, he seemed to trash talk Lil Durk and his alleged ducking of collab opportunities. This more recent leak came about two years after audio leaked of Thug allegedly asking Durk to diss Gunna on Thug's BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album. But in reality, it seems like everything's good on the Atlanta rapper's end. In fact, he wants his lawyer Brian Steel to help his friend out.

On the It's Up There podcast with Big Loon, Thugger revealed a text conversation with his attorney about wanting him to join the Chicago MC's current murder-for-hire trial, which he was arrested for last year. "I'm covering that Lil Durk bill," he had texted Steel. For the record, it's unclear at press time if he's actually on the Durk case, as no previous reports or statements indicated this.

"No, I will not accept your money, We are brothers," Brian Steel replied. Then, Young Thug elaborated on his messages and Steel's 'responses.' "That's my brother, I got to. 'I will not take your money, my brother.' This my lawyer. I'm knowing that, Brian, but I got to."

Young Thug OTF Beef

From there, Young Thug's rift with OTF crew members after the Lil Durk audio leaked was addressed, suggesting that they don't know what he's really doing to help him. "These n***as just talking," Spider remarked. "This way back then, we done had too many conversations. We moving in real life, man. And I'm not mad at them, because they feel like I said some perpetrating s**t on the phone about Smurk. I did feel a certain type of way. That's my brother. Some s**t had transpired. Not nothing that had ever happened with me and him, but I feel like he ain't come through one time when he supposed to. 'Cause I always come through for him, no matter what. I feel like one of the times, he ain't get a chance to get around to come through. So I guess I was just mad in jail, just talking s**t."