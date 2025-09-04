Young Thug Responds To Lil Durk Affiliate's Diss By Calling OTF "Junkies"

Lil Durk is still behind bars for his alleged murder-for-hire case, but some unexpected narratives involving Young Thug have brought him back to hip-hop discourse's forefront. Sadly, it seems like there might be some tension between these former collaborators now – or at least, the possibility of a rift seems more likely.

Furthermore, this is because of all the scandal around the alleged leaked Thugger calls, in which he speaks a lot on industry relationships and rapper dynamics. Not only did this barrage contain expected commentary about Gunna and Lil Baby, but also more surprising alleged jabs at the Migos, Gucci Mane, and even Kendrick Lamar.

Most recently, though, Young Thug questioned Lil Durk's moves at the time in an alleged leaked audio clip. In it, he calls Durk out for not responding quickly to his collaboration requests, says that he did a lot for him early on in his career, and seemed to chastise him for once talking smack about him around this time.

OTF member Mr. 300 was not happy with these alleged leaked comments. "That n***a on them phones gossiping like a straight b***h," he wrote on his Instagram Story, as caught by DJ Akademiks on the social media platform. "I'll never trust a n***a that put on make up & a dress."

Who Is Brian Steel?

Then, Thug responded to this jab on Twitter. "All yall new junkies in otf [Durk's rap group], just know I'm the one [who] sent Brian Steel to help him on my dime," he wrote. This seemingly referenced Smurk's current legal situation and mentioned Thug's YSL RICO trial lawyer.

But Mr. 300 had another response to Thugger on his Instagram Story. "What case??? You must sent him up there today," he expressed. "And by the way don't accept money from [rat emoji]."

What's Going On With Young Thug?

Amid Young Thug's other dismissive responses, we'll see if this OTF narrative has another chapter to the story. In the meantime, we're sure this whole Atlanta snitching controversy and hip-hop industry shake-up will continue to cause a lot of debate. The real question is whether or not these changes will last long, or result in new music.