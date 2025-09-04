Young Thug Responds To Lil Durk Affiliate's Diss By Calling OTF "Junkies"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 575 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Lil Durk Affiliate Diss OTF Junkies Hip Hop News
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk (L) chats with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (R) before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
OTF member Mr. 300 blasted Young Thug after an alleged audio clip leaked of him questioning Lil Durk's moves.

Lil Durk is still behind bars for his alleged murder-for-hire case, but some unexpected narratives involving Young Thug have brought him back to hip-hop discourse's forefront. Sadly, it seems like there might be some tension between these former collaborators now – or at least, the possibility of a rift seems more likely.

Furthermore, this is because of all the scandal around the alleged leaked Thugger calls, in which he speaks a lot on industry relationships and rapper dynamics. Not only did this barrage contain expected commentary about Gunna and Lil Baby, but also more surprising alleged jabs at the Migos, Gucci Mane, and even Kendrick Lamar.

Most recently, though, Young Thug questioned Lil Durk's moves at the time in an alleged leaked audio clip. In it, he calls Durk out for not responding quickly to his collaboration requests, says that he did a lot for him early on in his career, and seemed to chastise him for once talking smack about him around this time.

OTF member Mr. 300 was not happy with these alleged leaked comments. "That n***a on them phones gossiping like a straight b***h," he wrote on his Instagram Story, as caught by DJ Akademiks on the social media platform. "I'll never trust a n***a that put on make up & a dress."

Read More: Young Thug's Sister Passionately Defends Her Brother Against Ralo

Who Is Brian Steel?

Then, Thug responded to this jab on Twitter. "All yall new junkies in otf [Durk's rap group], just know I'm the one [who] sent Brian Steel to help him on my dime," he wrote. This seemingly referenced Smurk's current legal situation and mentioned Thug's YSL RICO trial lawyer.

But Mr. 300 had another response to Thugger on his Instagram Story. "What case??? You must sent him up there today," he expressed. "And by the way don't accept money from [rat emoji]."

What's Going On With Young Thug?

Amid Young Thug's other dismissive responses, we'll see if this OTF narrative has another chapter to the story. In the meantime, we're sure this whole Atlanta snitching controversy and hip-hop industry shake-up will continue to cause a lot of debate. The real question is whether or not these changes will last long, or result in new music.

Young Thug Lil Durk
Screenshot via Instagram @otftwin300

Read More: Lil Durk's Mixtapes, Ranked

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.2K
Young Thug Explains Issue Gunna Plea Deal Leaked Call Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Finally Explains His Issue With Gunna And His Plea Deal In Alleged Leaked Call 15.5K
2018 Bumbershoot Music Young Thug Has Lived An Entire Lifetime Since Coming Home From Prison 28.7K
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 3.5K
Comments 0