leaked audio
- GossipEazy The Block Captain Thinks Remy Ma Affair Got Him A Bag In New Alleged Audio LeaksIn this new clip that supposedly features the battle rapper, he allegedly considers being on "Love & Hip Hop" and profiting off this scandal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsEazy The Block Captain Seemingly Confirms Remy Ma Affair In Alleged Leaked AudioRemy Ma's relationship drama continues.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJermell Charlo Audio Appears To Include Boxer Bragging About Assaulting His WifeCharlo can heard talking about how he "hit that b*tch in the eye."By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Mother Unleashes On Darius Jackson, Claims Usher's "Gay" In New Audio"You and your st*pid a** family don’t even understand the business," Sharon Palmer tells Darius Jackson.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Mom Suggests She'll Press Charges Against Darius Jackson: ReportDarius Jackson leaked audio of Sharon Palmer threatening to "put a bullet" in his head but she claims he recorded her without consent, which is a violation of California law. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsSteve Harvey & Wife Marjorie Receive Apology From Shirley Strawberry After Leaked Jail Call About ThemSteve's co-host didn't hold back when talking about his marriage during a call with her jailed husband.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRich Homie Quan's Manager Addresses Leaked AudioHe says everyone "snitches" at some point.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug's Baby Mama Speaks On Leaked Rich Homie Quan AudioRich Homie Quan allegedly spoke on Young Thug in a leaked recording.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Allegedly Tells Lil Durk & Lil Baby To Respond To Gunna On "Business Is Business" In Leaked CallThe leaked audio also suggests that Young Thug's new album was supposed to drop the same day as Gunna's "A Gift & A Curse." By Aron A.
- MoviesJeremy Renner's 911 Call From Snow Plow Accident RevealedThe famed "Avengers" actor suffered a scary snow plow accident on New Year's Day, and is now recovering.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez' Alleged Jail Call To Kelsey Harris Leaks: ListenIn the leaked audio that's making its round around the internet, Tory Lanez repeatedly apologizes to Kelsey Harris and admits to being "too drunk."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Disses Nicki Minaj In Alleged Leaked Clubhouse AudioTiffany Haddish said Nicki Minaj is disrespectful in an alleged leaked conversation from Clubhouse.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKirk Franklin's Estranged Son Accuses Father Of Physical AbuseKirk Franklin's estranged son, Kerrion Franklin, says the gospel artist was verbally and physically abusive. By Alex Zidel