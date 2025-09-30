Ice Spice's Manager Denies Leaking Cardi B's Intense Phone Call

Cardi B wanted to feed into the drama with her sophomore album and boy, did she ever. Things have really got more intense in the days following the release of the LP, especially between her and Ice Spice. Their feud hit its apex (so far at least) earlier today thanks to a shocking phone call leaking.

In it, she threatens to pummel the "Baddie Baddie" rapper, yelling at the top of her lungs. "I'ma show y’all!" I’m not Latto!" She continues, "I'ma beat her the f*ck up! I'ma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I'ma beat her a*s. I'ma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f*ck is up! You think I’m pu**y a*s Latto?"

The person who she's on the phone with, who we now know to be Ice Spice's manager, reveals his artist is in town. "She in New York?! Tell her to link up! N****s think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f*ck up, all y’all!"

It's worth noting though the day in which this took place is a bit murky. But what is coming to light is that Spice's manger, James Rosemond Jr., denies leaking the call.

Cardi B Ice Spice Beef

Caught by Live Bitez, he claims to not be guilty of it after this tweet from Cardi B. "But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation.. go ahead baby post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about.. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang right???"

In response, James writes, "I did not record or leak that call. You hear me on speaker w/ ur manager Tubby who called me with you on three way & u can literally hear that in the clip. The audio didn’t come from me. I respect private conversations & I’m not in the business of leaking anything. @iamcardib."

Cardi B claps back, not buying his explanation one bit, "James be foreal and be a man I was in my bedroom by myself… it was only you me and tubby on the call.. so you saying it was tubby??… Your artist put a laughing emoji then leaked the convo then posted a trash a*s clip of her song in less than a hour… This why you been avoiding the CEO’s of 10k cause you know you did it and you sound like a b*tch."