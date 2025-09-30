Ice Spice's Manager Denies Leaking Cardi B's Intense Phone Call

BY Zachary Horvath 246 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stella McCartney SU26 Show Front Row Arrivals and Meet and Greet
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the Stella McCartney SU26 Show on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney)
Cardi B has had a wild day today, with the catalyst of the craziness being a leaked phone call where she threatens to beat up Ice Spice.

Cardi B wanted to feed into the drama with her sophomore album and boy, did she ever. Things have really got more intense in the days following the release of the LP, especially between her and Ice Spice. Their feud hit its apex (so far at least) earlier today thanks to a shocking phone call leaking.

In it, she threatens to pummel the "Baddie Baddie" rapper, yelling at the top of her lungs. "I'ma show y’all!" I’m not Latto!" She continues, "I'ma beat her the f*ck up! I'ma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I'ma beat her a*s. I'ma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f*ck is up! You think I’m pu**y a*s Latto?"

The person who she's on the phone with, who we now know to be Ice Spice's manager, reveals his artist is in town. "She in New York?! Tell her to link up! N****s think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f*ck up, all y’all!"

It's worth noting though the day in which this took place is a bit murky. But what is coming to light is that Spice's manger, James Rosemond Jr., denies leaking the call.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Cardi B Ice Spice Beef

Caught by Live Bitez, he claims to not be guilty of it after this tweet from Cardi B. "But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation.. go ahead baby post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about.. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang right???"

In response, James writes, "I did not record or leak that call. You hear me on speaker w/ ur manager Tubby who called me with you on three way & u can literally hear that in the clip. The audio didn’t come from me. I respect private conversations & I’m not in the business of leaking anything. @iamcardib."

Cardi B claps back, not buying his explanation one bit, "James be foreal and be a man I was in my bedroom by myself… it was only you me and tubby on the call.. so you saying it was tubby??… Your artist put a laughing emoji then leaked the convo then posted a trash a*s clip of her song in less than a hour… This why you been avoiding the CEO’s of 10k cause you know you did it and you sound like a b*tch."

James swears that he had nothing to do with it again while accusing her of lying in the process.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, & Regrets

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2025 Global Citizen Festival Music Cardi B Tries To Explain Her Fiery Rant About Ice Spice 1206
Cardi B Ice Spice Alleged Audio Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Vows To Violently Attack Ice Spice In Shocking Alleged Audio 3.2K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Seemingly Disses Cardi B In New Song Snippet After Disturbing Audio Surfaces 2.2K
JT Taunts Cardi B Hip Hop News Music JT Taunts Cardi B After Explosive Alleged Ice Spice Tirade Leaks Online 1246
Comments 0