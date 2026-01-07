Max B Sets The Record Straight Amid Snitching Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 06: Max B attends the French Montana And Max B "Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos" Listening Party on January 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
In 2009, Max B was sentenced to 75 years in prison after being convicted of nine counts related to a robbery, but his sentence was reduced.

It's only been a few months since Max B was released from prison after a 16-year stay. Regardless, he's already wrapped up in all kinds of controversy. In 2009, the rapper was sentenced to 75 years behind bars after being convicted of nine counts related to a robbery-gone-wrong. His conviction was later vacated, and he accepted a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter in 2016. As a result, his sentence was reduced to just 20 years, and he was able to get out early.

This has resulted in some rumors that he snitched to get less time. According to him, however, this isn't the case. During a recent appearance on the Dog In The Yard podcast, he set the record straight once and for all, clarifying that taking a plea deal doesn't always mean turning on one's co-defendants.

He emphasized that while he's confident in the truth, he also knows that people will believe whatever they choose to.

Did Max B Jump Ja Rule?

This isn't the first rumor Max B has had to shut down since getting out of prison, either. Back in November, rumors began to swirl that Ja Rule got jumped outside of a restaurant in New York City, and that Max B and his crew were involved.

Amid the rumors, Ja Rule hopped online to respond to Tasha K's post about the alleged juping and reveal what actually happened. "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl," he asked her at the time. "Yes some b*tch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…"

Shortly after that, Max B took to Twitter/X to clear the air and tell the world to stop trying to drag him into drama. "Don't tie me or my people to anything negative," he demanded. "We grown we on positive vibes only."

