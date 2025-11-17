Max B Performs For Packed Crowd At Welcome Home Show

Max B made his long-awaited return on November 9 and has not wasted anytime getting back into the groove music wise.

Max B is back, and it feels oh so good. The New York rapper was at the peak of his powers in the mid-2000s, dropping some of the waviest bangers of the time. His career was unfortunately stopped to an abrupt halt in 2009, though. Then, he began the first of his 16 years in prison over robbery that also became a fatal catastrophe.

