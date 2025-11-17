Max B Performs For Packed Crowd At Welcome Home Show

Max B is back, and it feels oh so good. The New York rapper was at the peak of his powers in the mid-2000s, dropping some of the waviest bangers of the time. His career was unfortunately stopped to an abrupt halt in 2009, though. Then, he began the first of his 16 years in prison over robbery that also became a fatal catastrophe.
But since reintegrating himself back into society last Sunday (Nov. 9), he's been out and about. For example, he was in attendance that very same day to watch the New York Jets take down the Cleveland Browns.
In a wholesome moment while on the sidelines, he ran into Method Man working as a cameraman for the game. Moreover, a day later, he officially proposed to his longtime girlfriend who was supposedly already his wife. Nevertheless, it was still a sweet thing to see.
Now, though, he's taking advantage of freedom by making his musical comeback.
Max B New Music
Per London Jennn of AllHipHop, Max B performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Salsa Con Fuego. He played his most iconic tracks for the venue and its patrons, including "I Gotta Habit" and "Sexy Love."
It looks like it was a great time, with those watching seeming to have a great time. But this is just the warmup for Max.
In some other social media posts, he shared some behind the scenes shots of himself, longtime collaborator French Montana, and producer Harry Fraud in the studio cooking up. "Max B x French Montana x Harry Fraud. Three legends… One room… One Wave. [Wave emoji] The Wave is about to shift the whole game. History in the studio… Stay tuned."
It seems like he's conjuring up Coke Wave 3, which would be another entry in his mixtape series with French. "WORKING ON THE GDAY. COKE WAVE 3 LOADING," Max said in a separate post.