Max B Has Finally Been Released From Prison

Max B's original 75-year prison sentence went down to 20 after he was able to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Max B may not be overwhelmingly in the youth's public consciousness like other rappers of his era, mostly because he hasn't been free to put himself out there. He was serving a prison bid for felony murder and other conspiracy charges of 75 years. But years after the Harlem MC cut his sentence to 20 years via an aggravated manslaughter guilty plea, he is finally home.

Footage emerged on social media today (Sunday, November 9) of Max greeting his friends, family, and loved ones after his release. It was a very wholesome moment to witness, especially due to his reunion with French Montana. They put in a lot of work together through the Coke Wave project series and many other collaborations. In fact, this reunion was on French's birthday, and he reflected on how the stars aligned in an Instagram post sharing a video of the celebration.

"CANT MAKE THIS UP ! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY !" French Montana wrote. "HAMDULILLAH WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU."

We will see just how long it takes for Max B to return to the rap spotlight. Fans are very excited for him even if he chooses to take it slow in his career. After all, freedom is worth much more.

Jim Jones And Max B Beef

However, Max B also has some beef to squash. For those unaware, he came up with fellow Harlem rapper Jim Jones via his ByrdGang label and collective. But this quickly devolved into separate ways and nasty public beef that roped in many other affiliates. Still, years after being locked up and after the worst of this feud, Max wants to turn a new leaf.

"Listen, Jim said a bunch of hard s**t about me. So, we all say hard s**t about each other, okay?" he remarked. "Jim done wished me dead, all type of s**t. It's all good. Listen, man. It's love, man. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got four kids. Like, I'm on a whole different time right now, my n***a. I'm out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this s**t. It's in there for me, though. I'm going tell you that. So that's the goal. At the end of the day, we all grow. We overcome, man. We all got responsibilities. It's time to elevate. Time to build. You know what I'm saying? It's time to get ready to pass this s**t down to the young man, the young man's world."

