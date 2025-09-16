Max B Confirms His Prison Release Is Imminent

In 2009, Max B was convicted of murder and armed robbery. He was sentenced to 75 years behind bars as a result, but in 2016, a state Superior Court judge vacated his conviction. This was due to alleged conflict of interest involving a member of the performer's legal team. He proceeded to plead guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter, and was sentenced to 20 years with time served. Now, his release is just around the corner.

Yesterday (September 15), a post was shared on his Instagram account revealing that he's getting out on November 9. It features a letter sent to him by the New Jersey State Parole Board in August, in which the Director of the Division of Release Carla M. Shabazz confirms that the state of New York accepted his parole plan.

“The Wave touches down November 9. The countdown begins," the caption reads. When Max B is released, he'll serve five years of probation.

He has big plans for his life on the outside too, which he discussed when he called into Drink Champs this July. According to him, being in prison has changed his perspective on a lot of things, including his long-standing beef with Jim Jones. At this point, he says he's ready to put it behind him once and for all.

"Listen, Jim said a bunch of hard sh*t about me. So, we all say hard sh*t about each other, okay?" he explaine. "Jim done wished me dead, all type of sh*t. It's all good. Listen, man. It's love, man. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got four kids."