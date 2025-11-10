Max B & Jim Jones' Beef Seemingly Reignited By Social Media Bots

Jim Jones Live
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Jim Jones attends Stage 48 on June 25, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
50 Cent also resurfaced the beef on Instagram in the wake of Max B finally getting out of prison following his 2009 conviction.

Max B and Jim Jones' longstanding feud appears to be the topic of conversation on social media, after Max finally got out of prison over the weekend. As caught by AllHipHop's Houston Williams, however, many of the accounts reigniting the beef seem to have suspicious origins, with the outlet noting they are likely bots. Many of the posts stirring up Max and Jones' issues have little to no followers and few other posts.

Max B has been at odds with Jim Jones for years, but he recently said that he wanted to put the feud to rest when he got out of prison. "Listen, Jim said a bunch of hard sh*t about me. So, we all say hard sh*t about each other, okay?" he said, according to Complex. "Jim done wished me dead, all type of sh*t. It's all good. Listen, man. It's love, man. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got four kids. Like, I'm on a whole different time right now, my n***a I'm out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this sh*t. It's in there for me, though. I'm going tell you that. So that's the goal."

While neither Jones nor Max has addressed each other since Max's release, Jones put out a new album on Friday titled The Fall Before The Rise.

Read More: 50 Cent Uses Max B's Return From Prison To Troll Jim Jones

50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef

While many accounts bringing up Max B and Jim Jones could be bots, 50 Cent also referenced the feud in a post on Instagram. Reacting to the news of Max's freedom on Instagram, 50 wrote: "[Ninja emoji] said Max home it’s packed in Harbor, jimmy about to drop a dime on these [ninja emoji] LOL."

50 Cent and Jim Jones have been dissing each other online for several months. The drama began when Jones took issue with 50 and Cam'ron's conversation about him during an interview on Talk With Flee, earlier this year. 

Read More: Max B Asks Method Man To Get Him A Job At New York Jets Game

