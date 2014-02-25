Although 50 Cent's popularity has died down in recent years, he remains one of the most successful rappers to ever do it, actualizing his dream of becoming wealthy without losing his life in the process (his debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ has been certified eight times platinum).

Throughout his career, he’s collaborated with the likes of ONYX, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Miss Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Kardinall Offishall, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, J. Cole, Adam Levine, Chief Keef, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Mariah Carey, Gucci mane, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Jeremih, Beanie Siegel, Lil Kim and more, as well as Young Buck, Olivia, Spider Loc, M.O.P., Ma$e, 40 Glocc, Lil Scrappy, Freeway, Mobb Deep and The Game during G-Unit’s golden era.

With a storied music career behind him (though hope still remains for Street King Immortal), 50 Cent occupies his current time taking care of his hit TV series Power. When he's not doing the mogul thing, he's perusing Instagram as the most formidable troll hip-hop-- nay, the world--has ever seen. Don't fall on his bad side, lest his alter ego Fofty come knocking.